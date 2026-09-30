Seven Homemade Pumpkin Juice Recipes for Home Canning

Pumpkin juice is a rare find in stores, but making it at home requires no special equipment. The seven recipes below cover classic preparations and pairings with apples, oranges, carrots, and dried apricots. Sugar levels are adjustable, and each method follows a straightforward sequence with specific timing.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pumpkin puree

Controlling the sweetness and consistency is the main advantage of a homemade batch. Muscovado pumpkins with bright orange flesh are ideal; they are high in carotene and naturally sweet. To preserve nutrients, avoid prolonged heat. A drop of cream or plant oil when serving aids vitamin absorption.

Pumpkin Purée Juice for Storage

Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 400 g pumpkin, 1.2 L water, 80 g sugar.

Sterilize jars and lids. Cut the pumpkin into small slices. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Blend the mixture into a smooth purée, adding water if it is too thick. Stir in the sugar, return to heat, and simmer for 5 minutes while stirring. Pour the hot juice into prepared jars, seal tightly, and wrap in a thick blanket until cool. Store in the refrigerator. Shake well before drinking to redistribute the pulp.

Pumpkin and Lemon Juice for Storage

Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients: 800 g pumpkin flesh, 150 g sugar, 1 lemon, 1.5 L water.

Sterilize containers and boil lids. Cut the pumpkin into large pieces and place in a 2-2.5 liter pot. Add water and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and blend until smooth. Squeeze the lemon juice directly into the purée. Add sugar, return to low heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour immediately into jars, seal, and wrap in a blanket until cool.

Pumpkin and Orange Juice

Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin flesh, 2 oranges, 1.5 L water, 100 g sugar.

Squeeze the orange juice. Cut the pumpkin into small chunks. Bring 1.5 L of water to a boil in a pot. Add the pumpkin and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes until tender. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Blend into a purée. Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Return to heat, bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour into sterilized jars, seal, invert, and wrap in a blanket.

Pumpkin and Apple Juice

Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients: 1.5 kg pumpkin flesh, 1 kg apples, 1.5 L water, 200 g sugar, 1 tsp citric acid.

Cut the pumpkin into cubes. Roast at 180°C for 20-30 minutes or steam for 15 minutes until soft. Blend into a smooth purée. Core the apples, cut them, and extract juice using a juicer or by grating and straining. Combine the pumpkin purée, apple juice, water, sugar, and citric acid in a pot. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil over medium heat but do not let it boil. Remove from heat as soon as bubbles appear. Pour hot into sterilized jars, leaving a small headspace. Seal, invert, and wrap in a towel until cool. For aroma, add two clove buds during heating.

Pumpkin Juice Without a Juicer

Time: 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin flesh, 1 orange (optional, for juice), 500 ml water, 80 g sugar, 1 tsp lemon juice.

Cut the pumpkin into 2-3 cm cubes. Place in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer covered for 20-25 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Blend into a smooth purée. Stir in sugar, lemon juice, and orange juice if used. Mix until the sugar dissolves. Return to low heat and bring to a gentle boil. Simmer for 5-7 minutes, skimming foam. Sterilize a 1-liter jar and lid. Pour the juice into the jar, seal, invert, cover with a towel, and let cool.

Pumpkin and Dried Apricot Juice

Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin flesh, 150 g dried apricots, 1.5 L water, 120 g sugar, 1 tsp lemon juice, pinch of salt.

Cut the pumpkin into 3 cm cubes. Rinse the apricots and halve if large. Add apricots to boiling water and cook for 5 minutes. Add the pumpkin chunks. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 20-25 minutes until tender. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Blend the pumpkin, apricots, and cooking liquid into a smooth purée. Add warm boiled water if a thinner consistency is desired. Stir in sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Return to low heat, bring to a gentle boil, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Pour hot into sterilized jars, seal, invert, and wrap in a blanket until cool.

Pumpkin and Carrot Juice for Storage

Time: 1 hour

Serves: 3

Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin flesh, 1 kg carrots, 100 g sugar, 1 L water, 1 tsp citric acid.

Wash the pumpkin and carrots. Peel the pumpkin, removing seeds and fibers. Scrape the carrots. Cut both into uniform cubes or slices. Steam for 20-30 minutes until soft. This method preserves more vitamins than boiling. Transfer the hot vegetables to a blender and add about one cup of water to aid blending. Process into a completely smooth purée. Transfer the purée to a pot. Add sugar and citric acid. Stir well. Add more hot water if needed to reach a volume of about 1 liter. Bring to a boil over medium heat but do not let it boil. Remove from heat when the first bubbles appear. Sterilize jars and boil lids for 5 minutes while the juice heats. Pour the hot juice into dry sterilized jars, filling to the shoulders to minimize air. Seal immediately with sterilized lids. Invert the jars, wrap them tightly in an old blanket, and let them cool slowly for 10-12 hours. For a spicier finish, add a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg and ginger when serving.