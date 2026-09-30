Mushroom and Mozzarella Salad with Pesto Dressing

Mozzarella is delicate. It melts quickly. If you add hot mushrooms to the salad, the cheese turns into a puddle and the arugula goes limp. The whole trick is timing. Sear the mushrooms. Let them cool. Then assemble. The contrast between the warm earthiness of the fungi and the cool, creamy bite of the cheese is what makes this dish work. Without that pause, you get a warm mush, not a salad.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Warm vegetable salad

Ingredients (for 4 servings)

200 g fresh mushrooms

200 g tomatoes

100 g mini-mozzarella balls

70 g mixed greens with arugula

50 g red onion

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1.5 tbsp pesto sauce

¼ lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Wipe the mushrooms clean with a damp cloth and slice them in half. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Spread the mushrooms in a single layer. Sear for about four minutes until the edges are browned, tossing them occasionally. Season with salt at the end.

Moment of truth: Transfer the mushrooms to a flat plate. Leave them at room temperature for five to seven minutes. This pause is non-negotiable if you want the cheese to hold its shape and the leaves to stay crisp.

While the mushrooms cool, slice the tomatoes and cut the red onion into thin half-rings. Drain the brine from the mozzarella balls.

In a small bowl, whisk together the juice of a quarter lemon, the pesto, and the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Add salt and black pepper. Whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Place the washed and dried mixed greens in a serving bowl. Add the cooled mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella. Pour the dressing over the top. Serve immediately.

Swaps

Want a raw texture? Skip the pan. Use firm mushrooms with closed caps. Slice them thin. Toss them with a splash of lemon juice and the pesto. Let them sit for five minutes before adding them to the salad. They will soften slightly and pick up a nutty flavor.

No pesto jar? Whisk together two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of lemon juice, one minced garlic clove, and a pinch of dried Italian herbs. It works as a sharp, herbal dressing.