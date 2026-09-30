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How Marinated Red Onion Defines Quinoa and Arugula Salad

Recipes

The only variable that elevates this quinoa and arugula salad from a quick mix to a deliberate dish is the marinated onion. That ingredient demands a pause in the cooking timeline, allowing the sharpness of the raw vegetable to mellow into a balanced acidity and texture that defines the final plate.

Salad with arugula
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Spicy ham123, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Salad with arugula

Start with the quinoa. Boil it according to standard practice, then let it cool completely. Warm grains will steam the tomatoes and release excess moisture, turning the salad into a wet mush. The cooling period serves a dual purpose: it stabilizes the grain structure while you prepare the seasoning.

While the quinoa drops to room temperature, slice the red onion into thin rings. Toss them with sugar, salt, and lemon juice. Wait thirty minutes. During this interval, the onion loses its bite, absorbs the seasoning, and softens without collapsing entirely.

Dice the tomatoes small. Chop the cilantro fine. Once the quinoa is cool, combine it with the tomatoes, cilantro, and the now-marinated onion. Drizzle with olive oil.

Plate by contrast. Place the fluffy grain base in the center of the bowl. Arrange arugula leaves around the edge. The result is a study in opposing notes: the sweetness of the tomato against the peppery bite of the greens, anchored by the bright acidity of the onion brine.

100 g quinoa 100 g tomatoes 30 g red onion (marinated) 15 g arugula 10 g olive oil 5 g lemon juice 3 g sugar 2 g cilantro

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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