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Why Chilling Dough Is Essential for Whole Wheat Sandwich Cookies

Recipes

Swapping half the all-purpose flour for whole wheat changes the cookie's structure. The result is a denser, crunchier exterior with a tender center. This contrast works best in sandwich cookies with a creamy filling. The biggest mistake in this recipe is handling warm dough; it loses shape in the oven. Chilling the dough is the fix. It keeps the edges crisp and the form intact.

Shortbread cookies
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain
Shortbread cookies

The core action

Beat 85 g softened butter with 75 g brown sugar until smooth. Add one egg. In a separate bowl, mix 110 g all-purpose flour, 110 g whole wheat flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Fold the dry ingredients into the butter mixture just until a pliable dough forms. Whole wheat flour adds bran, making the dough more stable during baking. The butter must be at room temperature, not melted.

Shape and bake

Roll the dough to a thickness of 3 to 4 mm. Place the sheet in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes. Cold dough cuts cleanly into circles without stretching back. Bake at 180 °C for about 10 minutes. The edges should turn a light golden color. If the dough tears while rolling, it is not cold enough. Return it to the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Solid fat creates layers that prevent the cookies from spreading.

The filling

Whip 40 g softened butter with 25 g powdered sugar. Fold in 110 g cream cheese until smooth. Use cooled cheese for a stable cream that holds its shape. Pair the cooled cookie rounds with a layer of cream. This method yields about 25 servings. The tang of the cream cheese balances the sweetness of the cookie. The finished sandwiches keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Unfilled cookies store in a tin at room temperature for up to a week. Assemble just before serving to keep the cookies crisp.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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