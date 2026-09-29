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Pasta alla Norma: Maintaining Eggplant Structure Through Separate Roasting

Recipes

The name for this Sicilian classic comes from the opera house. Legend says that after a performance of Vincenzo Bellini's Norma in Catania, playwright Nino Martoglio tasted a simple pasta with eggplant and exclaimed, "This is a real Norma!" The comparison between the music and the flavor stuck.

Penne, Penne all'arabiata, pasta, pasta
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Benoît Prieur (1975–), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Penne, Penne all'arabiata, pasta, pasta

The dish relies on the tension between the acidity of slow-cooked tomatoes, the earthy weight of roasted eggplant, and the fragrance of dried herbs. To keep the eggplant from collapsing into a mush, it is roasted separately in rounds, preserving its structure against the sauce.

Ingredients

For four servings:

  • 250g short pasta
  • 1kg eggplant
  • 800g canned peeled tomatoes (with juice)
  • 1 onion
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 bunch fresh basil
  • 1.5 tsp dried oregano
  • 50g grated Parmesan
  • 100ml olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper

The Process

Start with the sauce. In a heavy-bottomed pot, combine the tomatoes and their juice, an onion halved, garlic, 1 tsp of oregano, and 2 tbsp of olive oil. Bring to a boil, then drop the heat to low. Simmer for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the cooked onion and blend the sauce with an immersion blender until smooth. Season with salt and keep warm.

Preheat the oven to 210°C (410°F). Cut the eggplant into rounds about 1 cm thick. Arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, flip the rounds, and cook for another 15-20 minutes until tender and lightly browned.

Assembly

Boil the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, but reserve 100ml of the starchy pasta water.

Stir the roasted eggplant, chopped basil, the remaining half-teaspoon of oregano, and 1 tsp of olive oil into the warm tomato sauce. Fold in the cooked pasta and most of the Parmesan. If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of the reserved pasta water to loosen it. Taste for salt and pepper.

Divide into bowls and top with the remaining Parmesan. Serve immediately while the eggplant is warm and the pasta is glossy with sauce.

Chef's Notes

In Sicily, Ricotta Salata-a salted, aged sheep's milk cheese-is the traditional choice. Parmesan serves as a practical substitute, providing the same salty depth.

Cut the eggplant rounds to a uniform thickness. This ensures they roast evenly and retain their juice inside rather than drying out at the edges, which is critical for the final texture.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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