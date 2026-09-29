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Soviet pantry staples: Marinated cucumbers that snap back to childhood

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The Hungarian "Globus" brand was a staple of the Soviet pantry for decades. Its lecho, marinated cucumbers, and beans in tomato sauce formed the backbone of countless family meals, appearing in everything from goulash and Olivier salad to traditional azu. While these products remain on shelves, reproducing that specific childhood flavor at home requires a precise balance of crunch, acidity, and spice.

Pickled cucumbers in jars
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Pickled cucumbers in jars

Marinated Cucumbers

The goal here is a firm snap paired with a sharp, sweet-and-sour profile. Use young, tight cucumbers for the best result. This recipe yields six jars.

Ingredients: 1.5 kg cucumbers, 8 garlic cloves, 4 bay leaves, 4 sprigs of dill, 4 tsp mustard seeds, 2 tsp black peppercorns, 4 tbsp 9% white vinegar, 4 tbsp sugar, 2.5 tbsp salt, 2 L water.

I start by washing the cucumbers and soaking them in cold water for one to two hours to ensure they stay crisp. While they soak, sterilize the jars: place them in a pot on a towel, cover with water, and boil for 5-7 minutes. Wash the lids with baking soda and scald them with boiling water. Once the cucumbers are dry, trim the ends. Slice the garlic lengthwise and blanch the dill, pepper, bay leaves, and mustard seeds with boiling water.

Distribute the aromatics at the bottom of each jar and pack the cucumbers in vertically, fitting them as tightly as possible. Combine water, salt, and sugar in a pot; bring to a boil, remove from heat, and stir in the vinegar. Pour the hot brine into the jars, filling them to the brim.

Place the capped jars in a pot lined with a towel, fill with cold water up to the "shoulders" of the jars, and bring to a boil. Sterilize for 7-10 minutes over medium-high heat. Seal the lids, invert the jars, and let them cool. Store in a cool, dark place.

Tiger Shrimp and Corn Salad

In this assembly, sweet canned corn provides a soft texture and sugary contrast to the snap of fresh vegetables and the char of the shrimp.

Ingredients: 1 can (280g) GLOBUS sweet corn, 10 tiger shrimp, 250g cherry tomatoes, 2 cucumbers, 125g mixed salad greens, ½ onion, 1 avocado, 50ml olive oil, ½ lime, 1 garlic clove, salt, thyme, black pepper, and brown sugar to taste.

Peel the shrimp, removing the shells and veins. Sear them in olive oil with thyme and a smashed garlic clove, seasoning with salt and pepper. Slice the avocado into wedges, the cucumber and onion into half-moons, and halve the cherry tomatoes.

Toss the vegetables, corn, greens, and shrimp together. Dress the salad with a mixture of olive oil, lime juice, and a pinch of brown sugar. Mound the salad on a plate and crown it with the seared shrimp.

White Bean Chili

This is a variation of chili con carne that uses white beans in tomato sauce and basil-infused tomatoes to create a thick, savory base. Total cook time is roughly 25 minutes.

Ingredients: 1 can (400g) GLOBUS white beans in tomato sauce, ½ can (340g) GLOBUS tomatoes in juice with basil, 500g ground beef, 2 carrots, 2 celery stalks, 2 red bell peppers, 2 onions, 3 garlic cloves, 1 bunch of fresh parsley, 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, chili pepper, cumin, cinnamon, sea salt, black pepper, and 8 tortillas.

Finely dice the vegetables. Sauté the onion, carrots, celery, pepper, and garlic in a hot pan. Add the ground beef and brown it, stirring frequently. Stir in the beans in tomato sauce and simmer over low heat. Blend the basil tomatoes until smooth and add them to the pan. Cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens. Stir in chopped parsley stems for the final minute.

Add the spices and let the chili rest for 5-10 minutes to deepen the flavors. Serve with tortillas cut into six pieces and toasted on a grill or skillet.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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