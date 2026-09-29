Cold Ricotta on Warm Peaches Creates the Dessert's Essential Texture Contrast

Baking peaches concentrates their natural sugars and softens the flesh, turning the fruit's own juice and honey into a thick, golden syrup. The addition of ricotta provides a cool, creamy counterpoint to the heat of the fruit.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Fruit souffle

Prep: 5 minutes

Bake: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 peaches

150g ricotta (or soft cream cheese, thick Greek yogurt)

2 tbsp honey

10g butter

Pinch of cinnamon

½ tsp lemon zest

20-30g nuts, optional

The Process

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Halve the peaches and remove the pits, leaving the skins on.

Place the halves cut-side up in a baking dish. Put a small piece of butter in the center of each peach and drizzle with half of the honey.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The peaches should be tender but still hold their shape. Remove from the oven and let them rest for two minutes.

Spoon a dollop of ricotta onto each peach. Finish with the remaining honey, lemon zest, and cinnamon. Scatter chopped nuts over the top if using. Serve immediately.

Refining the Result

The texture of the fruit depends on the ripeness of the peach; choose firm, ripe fruit to prevent the dessert from collapsing into a puree in the oven.

Temperature contrast is essential. Applying the cold ricotta to the warm fruit creates a more dynamic eating experience than if both were chilled or hot.

If the peaches are exceptionally sweet, increase the lemon zest or add a drop of lemon juice to cut through the honey.

For variation, swap the ricotta for a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or use toasted almonds or pistachios for added crunch.