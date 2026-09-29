World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Cold Ricotta on Warm Peaches Creates the Dessert's Essential Texture Contrast

Recipes

Baking peaches concentrates their natural sugars and softens the flesh, turning the fruit's own juice and honey into a thick, golden syrup. The addition of ricotta provides a cool, creamy counterpoint to the heat of the fruit.

Fruit souffle
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Fruit souffle

Prep: 5 minutes
Bake: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients
4 peaches
150g ricotta (or soft cream cheese, thick Greek yogurt)
2 tbsp honey
10g butter
Pinch of cinnamon
½ tsp lemon zest
20-30g nuts, optional

The Process

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Halve the peaches and remove the pits, leaving the skins on.

Place the halves cut-side up in a baking dish. Put a small piece of butter in the center of each peach and drizzle with half of the honey.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The peaches should be tender but still hold their shape. Remove from the oven and let them rest for two minutes.

Spoon a dollop of ricotta onto each peach. Finish with the remaining honey, lemon zest, and cinnamon. Scatter chopped nuts over the top if using. Serve immediately.

Refining the Result

The texture of the fruit depends on the ripeness of the peach; choose firm, ripe fruit to prevent the dessert from collapsing into a puree in the oven.

Temperature contrast is essential. Applying the cold ricotta to the warm fruit creates a more dynamic eating experience than if both were chilled or hot.

If the peaches are exceptionally sweet, increase the lemon zest or add a drop of lemon juice to cut through the honey.

For variation, swap the ricotta for a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or use toasted almonds or pistachios for added crunch.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Germany ready to sign $8 billion submarine deal with India
World
Germany ready to sign $8 billion submarine deal with India
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
Planet Earth
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
Popular
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council

Russia will block Germany's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, citing Berlin's failure to uphold the Minsk agreements and current military growth.

Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president Lyuba Lulko Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel Andrey Mihayloff USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes Alexander Shtorm
Rare earths, drugs, ships: US reliance on China is a thorny path
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
Post-hospital syndrome: Why some patients feel worse after leaving the hospital
Post-hospital syndrome: Why some patients feel worse after leaving the hospital
Last materials
Dietary choices that help reduce joint stiffness in senior dogs
New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises
Spiced cinnamon: The warm shift in autumnal manicures
Queenstown's Bold Shift: From Adrenaline Rush to Eco-Hero
Smoking during pregnancy: Research reveals link to impaired brain growth
Germany ready to sign $8 billion submarine deal with India
Five overlooked home zones where technique replaces recurring scrubbing and reduces fire risk
Blanched cabbage cheese pockets leak unless fried seam-side down first
WD-40: Utility for cleaning and risks of material degradation
Industrial Base Load Shields Global LNG Market From El Niño Disruptions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.