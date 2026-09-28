Air fryer muffins: Using thicker batter to resist convective airflow

Air frying requires a strategic shift in batter viscosity. To prevent the intense convective airflow from collapsing the structure, the batter must be noticeably thicker than a traditional oven version. While the cooking speed increases by roughly 30%, the physical footprint of a standard 4-5 liter basket limits a single batch to 5-6 muffins.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Blueberry muffins

Formula for 4 servings:

300g all-purpose flour

200g kefir (2.5%)-substitutable with sour cream, ryazhenka, or yogurt

100g sugar

2 eggs

30g unsalted butter

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanillin

Zest of one lemon

1 pinch of salt

Berries to taste

2 tsp potato starch

The Process

I start by bringing the kefir, eggs, and butter to room temperature for 30 minutes. This ensures a stable emulsion later. Meanwhile, the flour is sifted with the baking powder and vanillin to aerate the dry base.

I whisk the eggs with sugar and salt until a voluminous, pale foam forms. To this, I incorporate the kefir, softened butter, and lemon zest. The dry ingredients go in last. I use a spatula to fold the mixture until just combined; stopping before the batter is perfectly smooth is critical, as over-mixing develops too much gluten and results in a tough, rubbery crumb. The final texture should be heavy, resembling a thick sour cream.

The batter rests for 5 minutes to allow the flour to fully hydrate. If using frozen berries, I fold them in while frozen to prevent bleeding. Fresh berries are tossed in potato starch first; this adds friction to keep them suspended in the batter and prevents them from leaking juice into the crumb.

Baking and Thermal Control

I fill the molds to two-thirds capacity and preheat the air fryer to 160-170°C. This temperature is intentionally lower than standard settings to ensure the muffin dome rises steadily without cracking.

I arrange the molds with sufficient gaps for air circulation. Using a medium fan speed is ideal to keep the tops from drying out. I leave the basket closed for the first 7-10 minutes; opening it early introduces a temperature drop that can cause the muffins to collapse. If the tops brown too quickly, I shield them with a piece of foil.

The first batch takes 12-15 minutes. I look for three cues: a golden-brown crust, a clean toothpick inserted into the center, and a crumb that springs back when lightly pressed. Subsequent batches cook faster due to the residual heat of the unit. I let the muffins set in their molds for 5 minutes before removal.

Diagnostics

If the muffins emerge dry and the fan speed cannot be adjusted, I pour 50ml of hot water into the bottom of the basket (below the grate). The resulting steam hydrates the environment and protects the crust.

If the tops are charred or cracked while the center remains raw, the heating element is likely too close to the batter. In this case, I drop the temperature by 5-10°C and extend the baking time by 5 minutes to allow heat to penetrate the core more evenly.