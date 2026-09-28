Banana coconut shake: Using frozen fruit for soft-serve texture

This is less of a drink and more of a chilled dessert-thick, creamy, and driven by the concentrated sweetness of ripe bananas balanced by a sharp lactic tang.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Banana cocktail in a jar

Ingredients

Chilled coconut milk: 500 ml

Very ripe banana: 200 g

Vanilla ice cream or plombe: 100 g

Honey: 50 g

Plain 2% yogurt: 2 tbsp

The quality of the result depends on the banana; the more spotted and ripe the fruit, the deeper the flavor and the heavier the body. I peel the banana and slice it into small rounds. These go into the blender jar along with the ice cream, yogurt, and honey.

Pour in the cold coconut milk-though whole cow's milk works for a more traditional profile. Blend on high speed until the mixture is completely smooth.

For a texture that mimics soft serve or a thick shake, I freeze the sliced bananas for 20 minutes before blending. This drop in temperature thickens the emulsion without needing extra ice.

Pour the shake into tall glasses. Use a wide-diameter straw to handle the density of the drink. A pinch of coconut flakes or a mint leaf adds a clean finish.