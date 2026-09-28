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The 1:1 Milk-to-Egg Ratio for High-Rise Soufflés

Recipes

The goal is a high, resilient structure that yields easily to the fork, topped with a golden crust. Achieving this depends entirely on the stability of the milk-and-egg soufflé. If the ratio or temperature shifts, the air cells collapse, and the lift is lost.

Egg souffle
Photo: imenno.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Egg souffle

Ingredients for 4 servings:
— 5 eggs
— Milk (3.2% fat), equal in volume to the eggs
— 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
— 50g unsalted butter
— 1 tbsp sugar (or vanilla sugar)
— 0.5 tsp salt

The Ratio and Preparation

The formula relies on a strict 1:1 ratio by volume. I crack the eggs into a measuring cup, break the yolks, and mark the level. I then fill the cup with milk exactly to that same line. Excess milk prevents the set; too little results in a dry, rubbery crumb.

Temperature is the next variable. I bring the milk and fresh eggs to room temperature, leaving them out for 30 minutes. Cold ingredients resist emulsification, and older eggs lack the protein strength required for a sustained rise.

To avoid lumps, I whisk 100 ml of the milk with the flour until smooth. I then incorporate this slurry into the remaining milk and eggs along with the salt and sugar. I use a fork rather than a whisk; introducing too much air at this stage creates large, unstable bubbles that cause the soufflé to spike and then crash. I pass the entire mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to ensure a homogenous texture.

Baking and Stabilization

I melt the butter and grease a high-walled, narrow baking dish-the smaller diameter forces the mass upward. After pouring in the batter, I bake it at 180°C (350°F) for 25 to 35 minutes. Precision here is vital: 200°C sears the top while leaving the center raw, while 160°C fails to provide the thermal push needed for the lift.

The oven door remains closed for the first 20 minutes to prevent a temperature drop that would flatten the soufflé. I check for doneness by inserting a wooden skewer into the center.

Once removed from the heat, I immediately brush the surface with the remaining melted butter. The dish rests for 5 to 7 minutes, allowing the internal structure to stabilize before slicing into clean portions.

For a more delicate, custard-like finish, I place the baking dish inside a deep tray filled with hot water to create a bain-marie, or use a convection setting with added steam.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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