World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kefir Flatbreads with Folded Sausage and Cheese

Recipes

These flatbreads move the standard breakfast beyond oats or eggs by folding the filling directly into the dough. The result is a dense, savory bread where the cheese and sausage are distributed evenly, eliminating the need for rolling or stuffing.

Topcakes on kefir
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Elena Nazarova is licensed under publiс domain
Topcakes on kefir

Ingredients
500 ml kefir
600 g flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
100 g sausage, finely diced
80 g cheese, grated
1 bunch green onions, chopped
2 tbsp vegetable oil

Whisk kefir with salt and soda until the soda dissolves. Stir in a portion of the flour to create a smooth base. Fold in the diced sausage, grated cheese, and chopped onions, mixing until the filling is evenly dispersed through the batter.

Gradually add the remaining flour. Pour in the vegetable oil and knead until the dough is smooth and no longer sticks to your hands. Let the dough rest briefly to relax the gluten.

Shape the dough into small flatbreads, dust them with flour, and fry in a pan over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

For a sharper finish, brush the hot flatbreads with a mixture of vegetable oil and crushed garlic.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Time magazine journalist threatened with prison for contempt of court
World
Time magazine journalist threatened with prison for contempt of court
AvtoVAZ launches Lada Azimut crossover with 20,000-unit target for 2027
Auto
AvtoVAZ launches Lada Azimut crossover with 20,000-unit target for 2027
Kefir Flatbreads with Folded Sausage and Cheese
Recipes & Food
Kefir Flatbreads with Folded Sausage and Cheese
Popular
Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses

Regular alcohol consumption may trigger liver fat accumulation in two weeks, often occurring before physical symptoms or general malaise appear.

Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses
EU flight rules change to ban fees for family seating and hidden luggage costs
EU flight rules change to ban fees for family seating and hidden luggage costs
Turkana rift crust thins to 13 kilometers as Africa prepares to split
Korean-style marinated peppers: A zesty winter preserve
Russia plans to cut cost of MC-21 airliner below 7.5 billion rubles Alexander Shtorm Europe debates how to respond to Russia’s return to global sport Andrey Mihayloff Mounting debt crisis: Europe borrows more to pay old debts Alexander Artamonov
Polymer Film Wraps: How to Hide Grease Stains and Chipped Kitchen Cabinets
Bentley Scraps 2030 All-Electric Deadline for Flexible Product Mix
Russian family demand for China trips more than doubles for autumn season
Russian family demand for China trips more than doubles for autumn season
Last materials
Kefir Flatbreads with Folded Sausage and Cheese
Jetour Traveler 7: Narrow Price Gap Masks Vast Powertrain Divergence
Cyclamen winter care: Protect tubers from saturated soil and frost
Turkana rift crust thins to 13 kilometers as Africa prepares to split
Fragrance Longevity Depends on Skin Lipids and Technique, Not Just Concentration
Hybrid polar and brown bears make up 8% of Kunashir Island population
One Sleepless Night Mimics Intoxication and Raises Long-Term Dementia Risk
Alcohol may trigger fatty liver in just 14 days even if consumed in small doses
Polymer Film Wraps: How to Hide Grease Stains and Chipped Kitchen Cabinets
Russian family demand for China trips more than doubles for autumn season
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.