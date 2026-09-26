Kefir Flatbreads with Folded Sausage and Cheese

These flatbreads move the standard breakfast beyond oats or eggs by folding the filling directly into the dough. The result is a dense, savory bread where the cheese and sausage are distributed evenly, eliminating the need for rolling or stuffing.
Ingredients
500 ml kefir
600 g flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
100 g sausage, finely diced
80 g cheese, grated
1 bunch green onions, chopped
2 tbsp vegetable oil
Whisk kefir with salt and soda until the soda dissolves. Stir in a portion of the flour to create a smooth base. Fold in the diced sausage, grated cheese, and chopped onions, mixing until the filling is evenly dispersed through the batter.
Gradually add the remaining flour. Pour in the vegetable oil and knead until the dough is smooth and no longer sticks to your hands. Let the dough rest briefly to relax the gluten.
Shape the dough into small flatbreads, dust them with flour, and fry in a pan over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
For a sharper finish, brush the hot flatbreads with a mixture of vegetable oil and crushed garlic.
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