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Chëtshëtshchips: Traditional Adyghe chicken soup

Recipes

Shchips is a cornerstone of Adyghe cuisine, functioning as both a thick soup and a rich sauce. While variations with pumpkin, beans, or potatoes exist, the classic version relies on a meat broth thickened with flour. When prepared specifically with chicken broth and served with pieces of boiled meat, the dish is called chëtshëtshchips.

Lentil soup with meat
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruuglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lentil soup with meat

Ingredients (6 servings)

  • Chicken broth — 1.5 l
  • Onions — 3 pcs.
  • Clarified butter (ghee) — 200 g
  • Wheat flour — 3 tbsp.
  • Sweet ground paprika — 1 tbsp.
  • Dried garden savory (chaber) — 1 tbsp.
  • Ground coriander — 1 tsp.
  • Garlic — 5 cloves
  • Salt — to taste

For serving: Boiled chicken, mamalyga (cornmeal porridge), or traditional Caucasian flatbreads.

Cooking Process

1. Preparing the Onion Base

Peel the onions, cut them into quarters, and then slice into thin slivers. Heat the clarified butter in a cauldron (kazan) and sauté the onions over medium heat for about 5 minutes until golden. Remove the onions with a slotted spoon or tongs. Keep the oil in the cauldron; it is now infused with the onion aroma and forms the flavor foundation of the soup.

2. Developing the Roux

Stir the paprika into the hot oil. Sift the flour into the cauldron and whisk constantly to prevent lumps. Cook the flour over low heat for several minutes. This roasting process is critical to remove the raw flour taste and establish the correct final texture.

3. Building the Consistency

Gradually pour hot broth into the flour mixture, one ladle at a time. Whisk thoroughly after each addition to maintain a smooth emulsion. Continue until the mixture reaches a consistency similar to kefir or a thin starch pudding (kisel).

4. Final Seasoning

Stir in the dried savory and ground coriander. Finely chop the garlic and add it to the cauldron. Add salt to taste, simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from heat. Cover with a lid and let the soup rest for 5 minutes to allow flavors to meld.

Technical Notes

  • Texture: In the traditional recipe, the sautéed onions are removed. However, you may keep them in the soup or blend them into the broth if you prefer a perfectly smooth consistency.
  • Temperature & Serving: Serve immediately. The soup thickens significantly as it cools. To restore the original consistency, stir in a small amount of broth and reheat.
  • Broth Control: Use homemade broth. Keep the initial salt levels low during the boiling process to ensure precise control over the final seasoning of the soup.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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