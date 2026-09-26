Chëtshëtshchips: Traditional Adyghe chicken soup

Shchips is a cornerstone of Adyghe cuisine, functioning as both a thick soup and a rich sauce. While variations with pumpkin, beans, or potatoes exist, the classic version relies on a meat broth thickened with flour. When prepared specifically with chicken broth and served with pieces of boiled meat, the dish is called chëtshëtshchips.
For serving: Boiled chicken, mamalyga (cornmeal porridge), or traditional Caucasian flatbreads.
Peel the onions, cut them into quarters, and then slice into thin slivers. Heat the clarified butter in a cauldron (kazan) and sauté the onions over medium heat for about 5 minutes until golden. Remove the onions with a slotted spoon or tongs. Keep the oil in the cauldron; it is now infused with the onion aroma and forms the flavor foundation of the soup.
Stir the paprika into the hot oil. Sift the flour into the cauldron and whisk constantly to prevent lumps. Cook the flour over low heat for several minutes. This roasting process is critical to remove the raw flour taste and establish the correct final texture.
Gradually pour hot broth into the flour mixture, one ladle at a time. Whisk thoroughly after each addition to maintain a smooth emulsion. Continue until the mixture reaches a consistency similar to kefir or a thin starch pudding (kisel).
Stir in the dried savory and ground coriander. Finely chop the garlic and add it to the cauldron. Add salt to taste, simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from heat. Cover with a lid and let the soup rest for 5 minutes to allow flavors to meld.
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