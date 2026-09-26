Korean-style marinated peppers: A zesty winter preserve

This preserve captures the bright sweetness and snap of bell peppers, layering them with a sharp, piquant edge. The high concentration of vinegar, salt, and sugar acts as a natural preservative, ensuring the peppers stay crisp and safe for long-term storage. For a vibrant look on the shelf, use a mix of red, yellow, and green peppers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Bulgarian pepper in tomato sauce with chili and garlic

The Result

Expect a snack with a balanced profile: a punch of acidity and heat from the chili and vinegar, tempered by the natural sugars of the pepper. The texture is firm and crunchy, not soft, thanks to the short sterilization time and the vinegar bath.

Ingredients

Bell peppers: 1.5 kg (cleaned weight)

1.5 kg (cleaned weight) Garlic: 6 cloves

6 cloves Fresh chili pepper: 1 pod

1 pod Fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, dill): 100 g

100 g Table vinegar (9%): 100 ml

100 ml Sunflower oil: 100 ml

100 ml Sugar: 3 tbsp

3 tbsp Salt: 1 tbsp

1 tbsp Coriander seeds: 2 tsp

2 tsp Black peppercorns: 1 tsp

The Process

1. Preparation and Cutting

Wash the bell peppers, remove the seeds and membranes, and slice the flesh into thin strips. Weigh out 1.5 kg of the cleaned pepper and place it in a large mixing bowl. Finely chop the garlic and slice the chili pepper into thin rings. Tip: If you prefer a milder heat, scrape out the seeds from the chili before slicing.

2. Activating the Aromatics

Crush the coriander seeds and black peppercorns in a mortar. The goal is to break the husks to release the essential oils without grinding them into a fine powder. Wash, dry, and chop the fresh herbs.

3. The Infusion

Add the garlic, chili, crushed spices, and herbs to the peppers. Stir in the salt and sugar, then pour in the oil and vinegar. Mix thoroughly-wearing gloves is recommended here to avoid skin irritation from the chili and vinegar. Cover the bowl with a lid or plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature for 1.5 to 2 hours. This resting period allows the flavors to penetrate the pepper strips; you can taste the mixture now to ensure the balance is to your liking before canning.

4. Sterilization and Sealing

Wash and scald three 0.5L jars and their lids with boiling water. Pack the peppers and spices tightly into the jars, filling them to the brim with the remaining marinade.

Place a double layer of cloth at the bottom of a wide pot to prevent the jars from rattling or cracking. Set the jars inside, cover with lids, and fill the pot with hot water until it reaches just below the rims.

Bring the water to a boil and sterilize the jars for 12-15 minutes over medium heat. Once done, immediately seal the jars with airtight lids. Flip the jars upside down, wrap them in a thick blanket or towel, and let them cool completely.

Chef's Notes & Variations