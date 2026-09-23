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Cooking frozen pelmeni in a multicooker: Technical guide

Recipes

Using a multicooker for frozen pelmeni solves two primary issues: dough sticking and overcooking. Depending on your equipment and the desired texture, you can use boiling, steaming, or pressure cooking.

Meat dumplings
Photo: unsplash.com by Roméo A. is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meat dumplings

Mode Selection

  • "Boil" or "Soup": The classic method. The device brings water to a boil and maintains the temperature. Since standard program cycles can be too long, monitor the time manually.
  • "Steam": Pelmeni are placed in a steamer basket. The dough does not touch the water, preserving the shape and firmness of the product.
  • "Multi-cook" (Manual): Precise settings. Optimal parameters are 100 °C (increase to 110-120 °C if necessary) for 8-10 minutes.
  • "Pressure Cooker": Cooking under pressure reduces time by 2-3 times, though overheating can reduce the elasticity of the dough.

Boiling Technology

1. Proportions and Preparation

For a standard pack of pelmeni (800-900 g), pour 1.5-2 L of water into the bowl. The water level should cover the product by 2-3 cm to ensure free movement and even heating. Do not exceed the 2 L mark to prevent water from splashing through the valve during intense boiling.

2. Temperature and Loading

Bring the water to a rolling boil. Critical: add frozen pelmeni only to boiling water. Adding them to cold or warm water causes the dough to soften and stick. Do not defrost the product beforehand. Drop the pelmeni in small batches, distributing them across the surface of the bowl.

3. Handling the Product

Immediately after adding the pelmeni, stir gently with a spatula to prevent them from sticking to the bottom or each other. For added security, add 1 tbsp of vegetable oil to the water.

4. Timing and Readiness

Close the lid and set the time based on the mode:

  • "Boil" / "Soup": 8-10 minutes after boiling.
  • Pressure Cooker: 4-5 minutes under pressure.

The primary sign of readiness is when the pelmeni float to the surface. Once they float, cook for another 2-3 minutes. The dough should be soft and elastic, with no raw patches along the edges.

5. Completion

Remove the pelmeni with a slotted spoon immediately after the signal. Do not leave them in the water after the heat is off; the product will absorb excess liquid, swell, and lose flavor.

Alternative Methods

Steaming

Pour 1-1.5 L of water into the bowl and insert the steamer basket. Arrange frozen pelmeni in a single layer with small gaps between them. Select the "Steam" mode and cook for 15-20 minutes. This method ensures the shape is preserved and the filling remains juicy.

Fast Pressure Cooking

Pour 1-1.5 L of water and add up to 900 g of product. Set to "Pressure Cooker" or "Pressure" for 4-5 minutes. Release the pressure according to your device's instructions.

Timing Adjustments

Cooking time depends primarily on the size of the pelmeni and the thickness of the dough, rather than the filling:

  • Mini-pelmeni: 5-7 minutes after boiling.
  • Large/Homemade pelmeni: 10-12 minutes.
  • By meat type: Chicken requires 7-8 minutes; pork or beef requires 9-10 minutes.

Technical Errors to Avoid

  • Overloading the Bowl: Too many pelmeni will sharply drop the water temperature, leading to sticking. Cook in multiple batches if necessary.
  • Skipping Salt: Dissolve salt in the water before adding the product (approximately 1-1.5 tsp per 2 L of water).
  • Wrong Mode: The "Stew" mode does not provide the necessary boil and is unsuitable for classic boiling.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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