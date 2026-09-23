Cooking frozen pelmeni in a multicooker: Technical guide

Using a multicooker for frozen pelmeni solves two primary issues: dough sticking and overcooking. Depending on your equipment and the desired texture, you can use boiling, steaming, or pressure cooking.
For a standard pack of pelmeni (800-900 g), pour 1.5-2 L of water into the bowl. The water level should cover the product by 2-3 cm to ensure free movement and even heating. Do not exceed the 2 L mark to prevent water from splashing through the valve during intense boiling.
Bring the water to a rolling boil. Critical: add frozen pelmeni only to boiling water. Adding them to cold or warm water causes the dough to soften and stick. Do not defrost the product beforehand. Drop the pelmeni in small batches, distributing them across the surface of the bowl.
Immediately after adding the pelmeni, stir gently with a spatula to prevent them from sticking to the bottom or each other. For added security, add 1 tbsp of vegetable oil to the water.
Close the lid and set the time based on the mode:
The primary sign of readiness is when the pelmeni float to the surface. Once they float, cook for another 2-3 minutes. The dough should be soft and elastic, with no raw patches along the edges.
Remove the pelmeni with a slotted spoon immediately after the signal. Do not leave them in the water after the heat is off; the product will absorb excess liquid, swell, and lose flavor.
Pour 1-1.5 L of water into the bowl and insert the steamer basket. Arrange frozen pelmeni in a single layer with small gaps between them. Select the "Steam" mode and cook for 15-20 minutes. This method ensures the shape is preserved and the filling remains juicy.
Pour 1-1.5 L of water and add up to 900 g of product. Set to "Pressure Cooker" or "Pressure" for 4-5 minutes. Release the pressure according to your device's instructions.
Cooking time depends primarily on the size of the pelmeni and the thickness of the dough, rather than the filling:
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