Sauce Suprême: A Classic French Velouté

Sauce Suprême is a hallmark of French cuisine, prized for its silky texture and deep, creamy profile. This sauce begins as a Béchamel base, which is then enriched with meat broth, mushrooms, and heavy cream. It serves as an ideal accompaniment to poultry or veal.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved White sauce in a bowl

Prep & Cook Time: 1 hour

1 hour Yield: 8 servings

8 servings Caloric Value: 181.44 kcal per serving

Ingredients

For the Béchamel Base

Milk: 350 ml

Unsalted butter: 30 g

All-purpose flour: 2 tbsp

Onion: 20 g

Whole clove: 1 pc

Bay leaf: 1 pc

Ground nutmeg: a pinch

For the Suprême Finish

Heavy cream (25% fat): 250 ml

Meat broth: 250 ml

Fresh button mushrooms (champignons): 150 g

Cooking Process

1. Infusing the Milk

Pour the milk into a 1-liter pot. Add the peeled whole onion, clove, bay leaf, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer over low heat and keep warm for 10 minutes to extract the aromatics. Strain the milk through a cheesecloth to remove the solids.

2. Preparing the Roux

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter and stir in the flour. Whisk constantly for 2-3 minutes to break up any lumps. The roux should reach a golden hue, but do not let it brown, as this will alter the final color of the sauce.

3. Building the Béchamel

Gradually pour the warm infused milk into the roux, whisking vigorously to maintain a smooth emulsion. Simmer on the lowest heat until the sauce thickens. For a professional, lump-free consistency, pass the sauce through a fine-mesh metal sieve. Cover the surface directly with plastic wrap (contact film) to prevent a skin from forming until you are ready to use it.

4. Mushroom Reduction

Slice the mushrooms into thin pieces. Place them in a pot, cover with the meat broth, and simmer over high heat without a lid for 20 minutes. The goal is to reduce the liquid by half, concentrating the flavor.

5. Final Emulsion

Whisk the prepared Béchamel into the mushroom reduction. Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes. Finally, stir in the heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Continue to simmer for another 5 minutes, stirring constantly to ensure a cohesive, glossy texture.

Chef's Notes

Adjusting Viscosity: To achieve a thicker, more viscous consistency, stir in 100 g of grated hard cheese during the final stage and whisk until fully melted.

To achieve a thicker, more viscous consistency, stir in 100 g of grated hard cheese during the final stage and whisk until fully melted. Flavor Profiles: For a more intense, earthy taste, replace button mushrooms with wild mushrooms, such as porcini.

Serve the sauce warm alongside poached turkey, chicken breast, tender veal, or vegetable fritters.