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A true Russian delicacy: how to make traditional soaked Antonovka apples

Recipes

Mochenye apples are the result of natural lactic acid fermentation. This process transforms fresh fruit into a tangy, sweet-and-sour delicacy. These preserved apples serve as a sharp accompaniment to roasted poultry or as a crisp alternative to pickled cucumbers in winter salads and vinaigrettes.

Barrel-fermented apples
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Barrel-fermented apples

Ingredients

  • Antonovka apples: 10 kg
  • Water: 10 l
  • Sifted rye flour: 200 g
  • Currant leaves: 30 pcs.
  • Cherry leaves: 30 pcs.
  • Salt: 2 tbsp.

Preparation Process

1. Raw Material Selection

Select only firm fruits. Discard any apples with bruises or signs of decay, as a single damaged fruit can spoil the entire batch. Rinse the selected apples in cool water.

2. Packing

Use a wooden tub or a large enamel container. Place half of the cherry and currant leaves at the bottom. Arrange the apples in rows, positioning the stems facing upward. Layer the remaining leaves between the rows of fruit, finishing with a dense layer of leaves on top.

3. Preparing the Brine

Whisk the rye flour with boiling water and add the salt. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes; this allows the flour to swell and the consistency to stabilize. After this period, strain the mixture through cheesecloth. The rye flour provides the essential nutrient base for the lactic acid bacteria to trigger fermentation.

4. Fermentation and Curing

Move the container to a cool location and pour the prepared rye mixture over the apples. Cover the surface with a flat plate or a wooden disk, then place a heavy weight (press) on top. The weight ensures the fruit remains fully submerged under the liquid, preventing air contact and blocking mold growth.

Curing time: 30-40 days.

Critical maintenance: Regularly monitor the brine level. The liquid must cover the protective disk by at least 3 centimeters. If the level drops, top it up with cold water.

Professional Note on Equipment

Using an oak tub is recommended for the best result. The tannins released from the oak wood during the soaking process help the apples maintain a firm, crunchy texture.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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