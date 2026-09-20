World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Crushed Ice Dilution Shapes the Mint Julep's Balance

Recipes

The Julep is a traditional cocktail defined by a precise combination of spirits, sugar, and aromatic herbs. In its classic form, the drink relies on the depth of bourbon, balanced by a sharp accent of fresh mint. The technique centers on the use of a large volume of crushed ice, which serves a dual purpose: rapid chilling and the gradual dilution of the alcohol to soften the flavor profile.

Sorrel and Mint Lemonade
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марк Ульянов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sorrel and Mint Lemonade

Ingredients (for 4 servings)

  • Bourbon — 250 ml
  • Powdered sugar — 4 tsp
  • Fresh mint — 8 sprigs

Step-by-Step Preparation

  1. Preparing the Mint: Distribute the mint leaves among the glasses and gently muddle them. Technical Note: Avoid crushing the leaves into a paste; light pressure is necessary to release the essential oils without extracting the bitter chlorophyll that can ruin the taste.
  2. Building the Base: Pour the bourbon into the glasses and add the powdered sugar. Stir thoroughly until the sugar is completely dissolved, ensuring a consistent sweetness throughout the drink.
  3. Chilling: Fill the glasses to the brim with crushed ice and serve immediately.

Technical Nuances for the Best Result

To maintain the integrity of the cocktail, focus on these two parameters:

  • Glassware Temperature: Chill the glasses in the freezer beforehand. Pre-cooled glass slows the melting rate of the crushed ice, keeping the drink at the optimal temperature for a longer period.
  • Ingredient Quality: Select mint varieties with a strong, clean aroma, as the herb is the primary aromatic component of the drink.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Experimental alopecia drug regrows hair in patients who failed standard JAK inhibitors
Health
Experimental alopecia drug regrows hair in patients who failed standard JAK inhibitors
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel

Fuel prices at $181 per barrel, up 70% year-over-year, have forced carriers including Spirit Airlines into restructuring while smaller operators exit the market entirely.

Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place
US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement
Lead Ink Unlocks Hidden Text in Carbonized Herculaneum Scrolls
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place Andrey Nikolaev The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction Alex Naumov Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev
Kazakhstan to Enforce National Cleanliness Standard After Voluntary Campaign Clears 130,000 Hectares
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
CJI Surya Kant moves Supreme Court toward 'eco-centric proportionality' in environmental litigation
Last materials
Crushed Ice Dilution Shapes the Mint Julep's Balance
Kitchen Sponge in the Washer Shreds Your Down Jacket's Membrane — Tennis Balls Actually Work
The New Standard of Luxury: Why Tourists Are Trading Five-Star Hotels for Yurts
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
Air Greenland's 8 kg carry-on limit may cause missed connections in Copenhagen
Proper shaving and exfoliation prevent ingrown hairs
Honda Extends Head Gasket Warranty While Avoiding Formal Recall for Turbo and Hybrid Enginesも
Why static balance training may not prevent falls in real life
The most well-behaved, long-lived peony: it blooms with giant crowns and changes color every day
Lazy Eye Develops Silently in Children; Untreated Childhood Cases Cause Permanent Vision Loss
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.