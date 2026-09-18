Caramelized Pears with Pink Pepper and Vanilla Ice Cream

This dessert is a study in contrasts. It pairs the searing heat of caramelized fruit with the chill of vanilla ice cream, while the natural sweetness of the pear is sharpened by the piney, citrus-like notes of pink pepper. The result is a dish where the fruit remains dense yet tender, and the melting ice cream transforms into a rich, creamy sauce that binds the flavors together.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Elena Nazarova is licensed under publiс domain Baked pear

The Secret to the Flavor

The core technique is high-temperature caramelization. The combination of butter and sugar creates a glossy shell that locks the juices inside each pear slice. Unlike black pepper, pink peppercorns are mild and aromatic; they provide a sophisticated, piquant edge that cuts through the sugar, preventing the dish from becoming cloying.

Precision is critical here. Because the baking process is so fast, it is easy to overcook the fruit. If left too long, the pears will lose their structure and turn into mush. The goal is to keep a slight, satisfying resistance in the center of each slice.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1 pear

2 tbsp granulated sugar

50g butter

1 tsp ground pink pepper

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 sprig of fresh mint

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Preparing the Fruit

Preheat your oven to 220°C (approx. 425°F). Wash the pear, peel the skin, and remove the seeds. Cut the fruit into 8 equal wedges. Place them in a baking dish or on a baking sheet lined with foil or a silicone mat to prevent the sugar from sticking to the pan.

2. The First Bake

Melt the butter and drizzle it evenly over each pear slice, then sprinkle them with sugar. Roast in the oven for 8 minutes. During this time, the butter and sugar fuse to create the caramel base.

3. Adding the Accents

While the pears are roasting, crush the pink peppercorns in a mortar and pestle and finely chop the mint leaves. Remove the pan from the oven, sprinkle the pepper over the slices, and return them to the heat for another 2-3 minutes. This short window allows the spice to release its aroma without burning.

Serving and Adaptations

Serve immediately while the pears are steaming. Top each portion with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a garnish of fresh mint. The temperature difference is the key: the ice cream will slowly melt down the caramelized sides of the pear, mixing with the butter and pepper to create a spontaneous sauce.

Substitutions: If pink pepper is unavailable, you can use cinnamon, star anise, or Sichuan pepper (such as in a "Five Spice" blend) to complement the fruit's sweetness. Avoid standard black pepper, as its flavor is too dominant and coarse for this delicate profile.

Alternative Method: For those without an oven, you can use a skillet. Melt the butter and sugar together and sauté the pear slices until golden brown, stirring in the pepper at the very end.