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Homemade Creamy Cheese: A Simple Way to Get a Restaurant-Quality Spread

Recipes

There is a particular satisfaction in taking a few basic staples from the fridge and turning them into something that feels gourmet. This homemade creamy cheese is exactly that. By combining ryazhenka (a traditional Russian baked milk product) and sour cream, you get a spread with a velvety texture and a subtle tang that often puts store-bought versions to shame.

Yoghurt
Photo: Wikipedia by Kagor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Yoghurt

The Science of the Spread

The character of this cheese comes from the interplay between two different dairy bases. The ryazhenka, which is made from milk that has been simmered for hours, provides a soft sweetness and a hint of a caramel-like undertone. The sour cream acts as the structural anchor, adding the necessary fat for a smooth, rich mouthfeel.

The most critical factor here is the fat content. As pastry chef Olga Efimova explains, using low-fat or skimmed versions of these ingredients will fundamentally change the result; instead of a luxurious cream, you'll likely end up with a dry, grainy mass similar to cottage cheese.

Ingredients and Preparation

To make the base, you will need:

  • Ryazhenka: 1 liter
  • Sour cream: 500 grams
  • Fresh herbs: finely chopped parsley and dill
  • Seasoning: salt and your preferred spices to taste

The Process: Combine the ryazhenka and sour cream in a deep bowl, stirring until the mixture is completely smooth. At this stage, you can add the salt and spices. If you want a bolder flavor profile, consider adding minced garlic or fresh basil.

Regarding the herbs, chef Lyudmila Kravtsova suggests a practical tip: add the greens just before you plan to serve the cheese. This ensures the herbs remain vibrant in color and prevents the cheese from developing an overly "grassy" taste during the draining process.

The Draining Stage

The transformation from liquid to spread happens through slow filtration. Line a colander with three layers of cheesecloth (muslin). Pour the mixture into the cloth, cover the top with another fold of the cloth, and let it sit for two to three hours.

To speed up the separation of the whey, place a weight (a press) on top after the first hour. The total draining time is usually five to six hours, resulting in a thick, fragrant cheese mass.

Fine-Tuning the Texture

You can control the final consistency by adjusting the pressure applied during the draining process:

  • Light pressure: Results in a soft, creamy, spreadable consistency.
  • Heavy pressure: Produces a firmer, denser cheese, closer to a soft curd.

For those who want a deeper, more stabilized flavor, restaurant manager Igor Safonov recommends leaving the cheese under the press in the refrigerator overnight. The cold environment helps the structure set and allows the flavors to mellow and harmonize.

How to Serve and Store

This cheese is incredibly versatile. It works as a rich base for morning toast, a filling for quick canapés, or a creamy dressing for fresh vegetable salads. Because it contains no preservatives, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and consume it within 3 to 4 days.

Quick Troubleshooting

  • No cheesecloth? Use a clean, heavy cotton cloth. Ensure it is thoroughly washed before use.
  • Want it even thicker? Increase the pressing time to 10–12 hours to remove as much whey as possible.
  • Alternative herbs? While dill and parsley are classic, cilantro, basil, or green onions can be used to shift the flavor profile toward something more Mediterranean or pungent.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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