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Baked Fresh Herring with Potatoes in Tomato-Mustard Marinade

Recipes

Most people associate herring with cold appetizers and salty brines, but baking fresh fish completely transforms its character. The heat softens the sharp edge of the fish, turning it tender and succulent, while the potatoes tucked underneath act as a sponge, absorbing the savory juices and herbal aromas. The result is a hearty, warming meal where the slight sweetness of the tomato balances the richness of the fish.

Preparing herring
Photo: freepik by designed by freepik is licensed under фото с freepik
Preparing herring

The Secret to the Flavor

The core of this dish is the pre-bake marinade. By combining ketchup and grainy mustard, you create a dual-action coating: the acidity breaks down the fish fibers for a more uniform texture, while the sugars in the tomato base caramelize under the heat, adding depth to the flavor.

The layering is equally strategic. Placing the potatoes at the bottom ensures they aren't just a side dish; they slow-cook in the dripping marinade and fish oils, becoming a concentrated part of the overall taste profile.

Ingredients

  • Fresh herring: 2 pieces
  • Potatoes: 7 pieces
  • Tomato ketchup: 5 tbsp
  • Hot boiled water: 80 ml
  • Fish spices: 3 tbsp
  • Grainy mustard: 1 dessert spoon
  • Olive oil: 4 tbsp
  • Garlic: 1 tsp (minced)
  • Lemon: 1 piece
  • Fresh herbs (basil, thyme, rosemary): 1 sprig of each
  • Salt and black pepper: to taste
  • Fresh greens: for garnish

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Preparing the Marinade

In a deep bowl, whisk together the hot boiled water and ketchup. Stir in the fish spices and grainy mustard until the mixture is smooth and homogeneous.

2. Marinating the Fish

Clean the herring by removing the heads, tails, and innards. Rinse the fish thoroughly, place them in a container, and cover them with the marinade. Let the fish sit for 30 minutes; this window is essential for the spices to penetrate deep into the meat.

3. Creating the Base

Peel the potatoes and slice them in half lengthwise. Arrange them in a baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper, add the minced garlic, and drizzle with olive oil.

4. Assembly

Lay the marinated herring directly on top of the potato bed. Pour any remaining marinade from the container over the fish and vegetables. Top the assembly with the sprigs of basil, thyme, and rosemary.

5. The First Bake (Steaming)

Cover the dish tightly with foil. Place it in a preheated oven at 200°C (approx. 400°F) for 30 minutes. The foil creates a steam chamber, ensuring the fish and potatoes braise in their own juices without drying out.

6. The Final Sear

Remove the foil and place thin lemon slices on top of the fish. Return the dish to the oven for another 10 minutes uncovered. This step develops the golden-brown crust and adds a bright citrus note.

Chef's Notes and Serving

Critical Warning: This recipe is specifically designed for fresh herring. Do not substitute it with salted or pickled fish, as the salt levels would become overwhelming and the texture would change entirely.

To maintain the juiciness of the fish, be careful not to overbake during the final 10 minutes without the foil.

Serve the dish immediately from the oven, garnished with fresh greens. While it is best enjoyed piping hot, the tomato marinade keeps the fish tender even as it cools, making it a viable option for a warm lunch.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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