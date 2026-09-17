Asian-Style Pink Salmon Meatballs: Step-By-Step Guide

These meatballs offer a vibrant alternative to traditional fish cakes, drawing on a bold Asian flavor profile. The taste is built in two stages: sweet chili sauce is integrated directly into the fish mass, while the spicy Sriracha is reserved for the finishing sauce. A practical advantage of this recipe is the prep process-the meatballs can be frozen and baked whenever you are ready to serve.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Humpback cutlets with green onions and lemon

Ingredients

For the base (4 servings):

Pink salmon fillet — 450 g

Egg — 1 pc.

Fresh wheat breadcrumbs — 40 g

Green onions — 20 g

Sweet red bell pepper — 1 pc.

Ginger — 15 g

Garlic — 2 cloves

Sweet chili sauce — 50 g

Soy sauce — 1 tbsp

Sesame oil — 1 tsp

Salt, ground black pepper — to taste

For the sauce:

Sour cream (20%) — 2 tbsp

Mayonnaise — 120 g

Sriracha sauce — 0.5 tsp

Lemon juice — 1 tbsp

Garlic — 1 clove

Salt, ground black pepper — to taste

Cooking Process

1. Preparing the base

Process the pink salmon fillet in a blender. Stop before the fish turns into a smooth puree; you want a coarse mince to ensure the meatballs maintain a distinct fish texture after baking. Finely chop the green onions, dice the sweet pepper into small cubes, and grate the ginger and garlic using a fine grater. Combine these ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Mixing

Add the egg, breadcrumbs, sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil to the fish. Season with salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly until all additions are evenly distributed throughout the mass.

3. Shaping and stabilizing

Form the mixture into small, round meatballs. Place them on a tray and put them in the freezer. Freezing is a critical step here; it stabilizes the structure and locks in the shape of the meatballs before they hit the heat of the oven.

4. Baking

Preheat your oven to 200°C (392°F). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the frozen meatballs on top. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

5. Preparing the sauce

Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, Sriracha, lemon juice, and pressed garlic. Season with salt and pepper. This sauce can be made in advance and kept in the refrigerator; simply stir it before serving.

6. Serving

Serve the meatballs hot with the chilled sauce on the side.

Chef's Tip: To prevent the meatballs from drying out in the oven, select pink salmon fillets with a higher fat content to maintain moisture during the baking process.