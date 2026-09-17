These meatballs offer a vibrant alternative to traditional fish cakes, drawing on a bold Asian flavor profile. The taste is built in two stages: sweet chili sauce is integrated directly into the fish mass, while the spicy Sriracha is reserved for the finishing sauce. A practical advantage of this recipe is the prep process-the meatballs can be frozen and baked whenever you are ready to serve.
For the base (4 servings):
For the sauce:
1. Preparing the base
Process the pink salmon fillet in a blender. Stop before the fish turns into a smooth puree; you want a coarse mince to ensure the meatballs maintain a distinct fish texture after baking. Finely chop the green onions, dice the sweet pepper into small cubes, and grate the ginger and garlic using a fine grater. Combine these ingredients in a mixing bowl.
2. Mixing
Add the egg, breadcrumbs, sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil to the fish. Season with salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly until all additions are evenly distributed throughout the mass.
3. Shaping and stabilizing
Form the mixture into small, round meatballs. Place them on a tray and put them in the freezer. Freezing is a critical step here; it stabilizes the structure and locks in the shape of the meatballs before they hit the heat of the oven.
4. Baking
Preheat your oven to 200°C (392°F). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the frozen meatballs on top. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
5. Preparing the sauce
Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, Sriracha, lemon juice, and pressed garlic. Season with salt and pepper. This sauce can be made in advance and kept in the refrigerator; simply stir it before serving.
6. Serving
Serve the meatballs hot with the chilled sauce on the side.
Chef's Tip: To prevent the meatballs from drying out in the oven, select pink salmon fillets with a higher fat content to maintain moisture during the baking process.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The transition from corporate fleet testing to private driveways brings new details regarding the actual efficiency and delivery timelines of the Atom EV.