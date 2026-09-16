World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Autumn Starter: Quick Spring Salad Recipe with Young Cabbage and Zucchini

Recipes

This starter relies on the contrast of textures. The goal is to balance the crispness of seasonal vegetables with a light emulsion, using specific cutting techniques and mechanical processing to ensure the dressing penetrates the vegetables rather than sitting on the surface.

Cabbage salad
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Cabbage salad
  • Prep time: 15 minutes
  • Servings: 2

Ingredients

  • Young white cabbage — 200 g
  • Young zucchini — 1 pc. (approx. 200 g)
  • Dill — 10 g
  • Parsley — 10 g
  • Refined vegetable oil — 30 ml
  • Lemon juice — 15 ml
  • Salt — 3 g
  • Ground black pepper — 1 g
  • Dried garlic — 1 g
  • Sesame seeds or flax seeds — 5 g (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Cabbage Preparation: Remove any damaged outer leaves. Shred the cabbage into the thinnest possible strips. A fine cut is essential for a tender final structure.
  2. Zucchini Preparation: Select young zucchini with thin skins and underdeveloped seeds. Use a julienne grater (Korean carrot grater) to create long, uniform shreds. As noted by chef Lyudmila Kravtsova, this specific cut is critical; thicker slices release too much moisture, making the salad watery, while thin shreds maintain elasticity.
  3. Herb Preparation: Wash the parsley and dill thoroughly and pat dry with a towel. Remove tough stems and finely chop the remaining leaves with a sharp knife.
  4. Mechanical Processing: Combine the vegetables and herbs in a deep bowl. Add salt and massage the mixture vigorously with clean hands. This step breaks down the rigid cell walls of the cabbage, allowing it to release its own juice and soften.
  5. Dressing and Finishing: Whisk together the vegetable oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and dried garlic. Pour the emulsion over the salad and mix thoroughly. Garnish with sesame or flax seeds before serving.

Technical Tips

The Importance of Massaging: Do not skip the hand-kneading phase. Without this mechanical action, young cabbage remains too stiff, and the dressing will fail to penetrate the fibers, resulting in an uneven flavor profile.

FAQ

Can I substitute lemon juice with vinegar?
Yes. Use apple cider or white wine vinegar in a 1:1 ratio. Avoid standard 9% distilled vinegar, as its acidity is too aggressive for these delicate vegetables.

Should I peel the zucchini?
If the zucchini is young (up to 20 cm in length), the skin is tender and nutrient-dense; peeling is unnecessary. If the skin feels tough or is damaged, remove it using a vegetable peeler.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Business
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Breathable fabric wraps as a safer alternative for saplings
Home and Gardening
Breathable fabric wraps as a safer alternative for saplings
Popular
New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor

The transition from corporate fleet testing to private driveways brings new details regarding the actual efficiency and delivery timelines of the Atom EV.

New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Form Coalition to Challenge London
Russia’s ATM Network Shrinks to Its Lowest Level in 15 Years
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Common Vaping Flavor Disrupts Development of Embryonic Cells
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending
Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending
Last materials
Autumn Starter: Quick Spring Salad Recipe with Young Cabbage and Zucchini
Easy Ways to Hide Deep Scratches and Damage on Shoe Leather
Breathable fabric wraps as a safer alternative for saplings
Amur river becomes key link for China's Pacific shipping corridor
Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing
Russia Reaches 80 Percent Localization in Oil and Gas Equipment
Corner Deflectors on KamAZ Trucks Prevent Road Grime From Hitting Side Windows
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Mechanical strength of the Moskvich M90 exceeds its luxury body design
Global Trade Faces Worst Disruption in 80 years, Warns WTO
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.