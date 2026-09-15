No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake: A Balance of Velvet Cream and Tart Berries

This is a dessert of contrasts: a crumbly, buttery crust supports a dense, velvety cheese layer, all topped with a bright, tart cherry glaze. Unlike baked cheesecakes, this version relies on gelatin for stability, resulting in a cleaner, fresher taste and a smooth, mousse-like texture that melts slowly on the tongue.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Elena Nazarova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Berry dessert in a glass

Prep and set time: 6 hours (includes refrigeration)

Servings: 8

Ingredients

For the base:

Shortbread cookies — 200 g

Unsalted butter (82.5%) — 90 g

For the cheese layer:

Smooth cottage cheese (5%) — 180 g

Cream cheese (cold) — 180 g

Sour cream (15%) — 45 g

Gelatin — 20 g

Water — 150 ml

For the cherry topping:

Cherries (fresh or frozen) — 200 g

Sugar — 60 g

Cornstarch — 10 g

Cooking Process

1. Building the Foundation

Crush the cookies into fine crumbs. Melt the butter and stir it into the crumbs until the mixture feels like "wet sand." Press this mass firmly into the bottom and up the sides of your springform pan to create a neat border. Place the pan in the refrigerator for 20 minutes; this allows the butter to solidify, ensuring the base doesn't crumble when you slice the cake.

2. Preparing the Gelatin

Pour the gelatin into 150 ml of cold water. Let it bloom according to the package instructions. This step is vital for a uniform set without lumps.

3. Creating the Creamy Filling

Combine the cottage cheese, cream cheese, and sour cream in a deep bowl. Use a blender to process the mixture until it is completely smooth. Pro tip from pastry chef Olga Efimova: To achieve a professional, silky texture, ensure your cottage cheese is grain-free. If you are using a grainier variety, press it through a fine metal sieve before blending.

4. Stabilization

Gently heat the bloomed gelatin in a double boiler or over very low heat until the granules dissolve completely. Do not let it boil, as boiling destroys the gelatin's thickening power. Let the liquid cool to 40-50°C (104-122°F). While blending the cheese mass on low speed, pour in the gelatin in a thin, steady stream. This gradual integration prevents the gelatin from "shocking" and creating rubbery streaks.

5. Setting

Pour the filling over the chilled base and smooth the surface with a spatula. Transfer the cheesecake to the refrigerator for at least 4 hours until fully set.

6. The Cherry Confiture

In a saucepan, combine cherries, sugar, and cornstarch. Place over medium heat and stir constantly. As the mixture boils, the starch will gelatinize, thickening the sauce into a glossy glaze. Simmer for 2 minutes, then remove from heat. Let the topping cool completely to room temperature before spreading it over the set cheesecake. Return the cake to the refrigerator for one final hour to let the glaze stabilize.

Serving Suggestion

For the cleanest slices, dip a sharp knife in hot water and wipe it dry between each cut. The contrast between the cold, creamy center and the bright acidity of the cherries makes this an ideal dessert for those who find traditional cheesecakes too heavy.