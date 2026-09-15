Microwave Curd Pudding: A Quick Alternative to Traditional Casserole

When you crave the comfort of a baked curd casserole but don't have an hour to spare, a curd pudding is the answer. While it uses similar ingredients to the classic zapekanka, the microwave approach changes the physics of the process, delivering a tender, creamy protein-rich treat in minutes rather than hours.

Photo: unsplash.com by Брук Ларк, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Healthy breakfast

The goal here is a delicate balance: you want the eggs to set and the curd to warm through without evaporating too much moisture. If overcooked, the texture shifts from silky to rubbery or crumbly. By using a specific steaming technique, you can achieve a professional result in a domestic microwave.

Prep & Cook Time: 5 minutes Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

Curd (9% fat) — 100 g

Egg — 1 pc.

Sugar — 10 g

Raisins — 15 g

Wheat flour — 15 g

Water — 15 ml

Cooking Process

1. Achieving a Smooth Base

Combine the curd, egg, sugar, and flour in a bowl. Mash the mixture thoroughly with a fork or spoon until completely smooth. Eliminating lumps at this stage is critical; any remaining grains of curd will create an uneven, fragmented texture in the final pudding. If you prefer a more aromatic dessert, this is the point to stir in a pinch of vanilla.

2. Preparing the Raisins

Rinse the raisins in warm water and pat them dry with a paper towel. This step is not just about cleanliness—excess surface moisture can thin out the batter and create pockets of unwanted liquid in the pudding. Fold the dried raisins gently into the curd mixture.

3. The Steaming Setup

Select a deep, microwave-safe portion dish. Pour 15 ml of water directly into the bottom. This creates a thin layer of steam as the microwave heats up, acting as a moisture barrier that prevents the pudding from drying out or becoming "rubbery" while it rises.

4. Precise Heating

Carefully place the curd mixture on top of the water and level the surface. Heat at 750 W for 3 minutes. Check the center: if it still wobbles or feels liquid, add another 30 seconds. The pudding is done when it is firm throughout but still retains a slight springiness.

5. Unmolding

Use oven mitts to remove the dish, as ceramic holds high heat. To serve, place a flat plate over the container and flip it over in one smooth motion. The pudding should slide out easily, releasing from the sides.

Culinary Nuances

The Danger Zone: Overcooking

Microwaves excite water molecules rapidly. Once the egg proteins have denatured (coagulated) and the curd is hot, the window of perfection is very short. A few extra seconds can turn a creamy dessert into dry curd crumbs.

Fat Content and Texture

While you can use fat-free curd, the 9% fat version is recommended for a reason. Fat provides a creamy mouthfeel and prevents the proteins from tightening too much, which is why low-fat versions often result in a denser, more rubbery consistency.

The Role of Water

Adding water to the bottom of the dish is the central technique of this recipe. It transforms the microwave from a simple heater into a small steamer, ensuring the edges don't overcook before the center is set.

Expert Tip: Lyudmila Kravtsova, a professional chef, advises using containers with thicker walls. This helps distribute heat more evenly across the mass, avoiding "hot spots" where the pudding might overcook locally.