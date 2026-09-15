World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Microwave Curd Pudding: A Quick Alternative to Traditional Casserole

Recipes

When you crave the comfort of a baked curd casserole but don't have an hour to spare, a curd pudding is the answer. While it uses similar ingredients to the classic zapekanka, the microwave approach changes the physics of the process, delivering a tender, creamy protein-rich treat in minutes rather than hours.

Healthy breakfast
Photo: unsplash.com by Брук Ларк, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Healthy breakfast

The goal here is a delicate balance: you want the eggs to set and the curd to warm through without evaporating too much moisture. If overcooked, the texture shifts from silky to rubbery or crumbly. By using a specific steaming technique, you can achieve a professional result in a domestic microwave.

Prep & Cook Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

  • Curd (9% fat) — 100 g
  • Egg — 1 pc.
  • Sugar — 10 g
  • Raisins — 15 g
  • Wheat flour — 15 g
  • Water — 15 ml

Cooking Process

1. Achieving a Smooth Base
Combine the curd, egg, sugar, and flour in a bowl. Mash the mixture thoroughly with a fork or spoon until completely smooth. Eliminating lumps at this stage is critical; any remaining grains of curd will create an uneven, fragmented texture in the final pudding. If you prefer a more aromatic dessert, this is the point to stir in a pinch of vanilla.

2. Preparing the Raisins
Rinse the raisins in warm water and pat them dry with a paper towel. This step is not just about cleanliness—excess surface moisture can thin out the batter and create pockets of unwanted liquid in the pudding. Fold the dried raisins gently into the curd mixture.

3. The Steaming Setup
Select a deep, microwave-safe portion dish. Pour 15 ml of water directly into the bottom. This creates a thin layer of steam as the microwave heats up, acting as a moisture barrier that prevents the pudding from drying out or becoming "rubbery" while it rises.

4. Precise Heating
Carefully place the curd mixture on top of the water and level the surface. Heat at 750 W for 3 minutes. Check the center: if it still wobbles or feels liquid, add another 30 seconds. The pudding is done when it is firm throughout but still retains a slight springiness.

5. Unmolding
Use oven mitts to remove the dish, as ceramic holds high heat. To serve, place a flat plate over the container and flip it over in one smooth motion. The pudding should slide out easily, releasing from the sides.

Culinary Nuances

The Danger Zone: Overcooking
Microwaves excite water molecules rapidly. Once the egg proteins have denatured (coagulated) and the curd is hot, the window of perfection is very short. A few extra seconds can turn a creamy dessert into dry curd crumbs.

Fat Content and Texture
While you can use fat-free curd, the 9% fat version is recommended for a reason. Fat provides a creamy mouthfeel and prevents the proteins from tightening too much, which is why low-fat versions often result in a denser, more rubbery consistency.

The Role of Water
Adding water to the bottom of the dish is the central technique of this recipe. It transforms the microwave from a simple heater into a small steamer, ensuring the edges don't overcook before the center is set.

Expert Tip: Lyudmila Kravtsova, a professional chef, advises using containers with thicker walls. This helps distribute heat more evenly across the mass, avoiding "hot spots" where the pudding might overcook locally.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Autonomous mining and 5G tech shift Russia's Far North economy
Russia
Autonomous mining and 5G tech shift Russia's Far North economy
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
World
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
Popular
Millions of Exported Cars: True Scale of Soviet Auto Production Surprises Experts

While passenger cars often dominate the memory of Soviet motoring, the actual industrial data reveals a different priority in vehicle production.

Millions of Exported Cars: True Scale of Soviet Auto Production Surprises Experts
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
New No-Injection Weight-Loss Pill Helps Cut Body Weight by 12 Percent
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Kyrgyzstan and China Reach $940,000 Agreement for Bedel Bridge Construction
Kyrgyzstan and China Reach $940,000 Agreement for Bedel Bridge Construction
Last materials
Microwave Curd Pudding: A Quick Alternative to Traditional Casserole
Strait of Hormuz tensions: New Delhi raises alarm over maritime blockades
Gold and Dependence: The Weight of Kumtor in Kyrgyzstan's Investment Profile
Cesium Atom Experiments: Scientists Force Particles to Form Unusual New Bonds
Saudi Oil Exports Plummet as Houthi Control of Bab el-Mandeb Disrupts Shipping
Finland Finds Secret Route to Move Banned Goods Into Russia
Apple and Rosehip Compote: A Clear, Refreshing Tonic
New cargo terminal in Yakutia to cut transit times versus Suez Canal
Russia Overtakes Kazakhstan as Primary Wheat Supplier to Kyrgyzstan
Temperature contrast creates denser autumn radish roots
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.