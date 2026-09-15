Beef Stew with Mushrooms and Zucchini: The Art of Slow Cooking

A great ragu is less about a rigid recipe and more about a culinary principle: allowing meat and vegetables to surrender their flavors through slow, gentle simmering. In this version, beef provides a hearty base that softens over time, while mushrooms and zucchini add a layer of earthy depth and moisture.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Steaut with zucchini

Why This Combination Works

The secret to this dish lies in the transformation of connective tissues. By choosing cuts like shoulder or rump, you are utilizing meat that would be tough if grilled, but becomes buttery-tender when braised. The addition of chopped tomatoes and chicken broth creates an acidic, savory environment that breaks down the fibers of the beef while forming a rich, cohesive sauce.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Calories per serving: 360.82 kcal (Protein: 31.20g, Fat: 18.40g, Carbs: 14.02g)

Ingredients

Beef (shoulder or rump) — 800 g

Chopped tomatoes in their own juice — 800 g

Chicken broth — 500 ml

Mushrooms — 300 g

Zucchini — 2 pcs.

Green bell pepper — 1 pc.

Onion — 1 pc.

Refined vegetable oil — 2 tbsp.

Fresh basil — 4 sprigs

Salt and ground black pepper — to taste

Cooking Steps

1. Searing the Beef

Cut the beef into 3 cm cubes and slice the onion into half-rings. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or braiser over high heat. Sear the meat until a deep brown crust forms; this Maillard reaction is essential as it locks in juices and builds the foundation of the stew's flavor. Stir in the onions and cook for another 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

2. The Braising Process

Pour in the chicken broth and stir in the chopped tomatoes. Bring the liquid to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Cover with a lid and simmer for 40–45 minutes. This is the critical stage where the meat transitions from tough to tender.

3. Preparing the Vegetables

While the beef is simmering, prep your vegetables: dice the bell pepper, slice the zucchini into half-moons, and cut the mushrooms into halves or quarters. Keeping the vegetables in larger pieces prevents them from disintegrating into a puree during the final stage.

4. The Final Simmer

Add the mushrooms, zucchini, and pepper to the pot. Simmer everything together for 12–15 minutes. The vegetables should be cooked through but still hold their shape. Finish by adjusting the salt and pepper and adding fresh basil sprigs for a bright, aromatic lift.

Chef's Notes for the Best Result

Choosing the Meat: Stick to shoulder, rump, or brisket. These cuts are rich in collagen, which melts into gelatin during slow cooking, giving the sauce a velvety texture and the meat a succulent feel.

Handling Zucchini: Be mindful of the vegetable's maturity. Young zucchini can be used whole. However, if you are using larger, older zucchini, peel the tough skin and scoop out the seeds first to ensure a consistent, tender texture throughout the dish.

Serving Suggestion: This stew is best served hot in deep bowls. The richness of the beef and the acidity of the tomatoes pair exceptionally well with a side of crusty sourdough bread or a dollop of sour cream.