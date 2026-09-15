World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Beef Stew with Mushrooms and Zucchini: The Art of Slow Cooking

Recipes

A great ragu is less about a rigid recipe and more about a culinary principle: allowing meat and vegetables to surrender their flavors through slow, gentle simmering. In this version, beef provides a hearty base that softens over time, while mushrooms and zucchini add a layer of earthy depth and moisture.

Steaut with zucchini
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Steaut with zucchini

Why This Combination Works

The secret to this dish lies in the transformation of connective tissues. By choosing cuts like shoulder or rump, you are utilizing meat that would be tough if grilled, but becomes buttery-tender when braised. The addition of chopped tomatoes and chicken broth creates an acidic, savory environment that breaks down the fibers of the beef while forming a rich, cohesive sauce.

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Servings: 6
Calories per serving: 360.82 kcal (Protein: 31.20g, Fat: 18.40g, Carbs: 14.02g)

Ingredients

  • Beef (shoulder or rump) — 800 g
  • Chopped tomatoes in their own juice — 800 g
  • Chicken broth — 500 ml
  • Mushrooms — 300 g
  • Zucchini — 2 pcs.
  • Green bell pepper — 1 pc.
  • Onion — 1 pc.
  • Refined vegetable oil — 2 tbsp.
  • Fresh basil — 4 sprigs
  • Salt and ground black pepper — to taste

Cooking Steps

1. Searing the Beef

Cut the beef into 3 cm cubes and slice the onion into half-rings. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or braiser over high heat. Sear the meat until a deep brown crust forms; this Maillard reaction is essential as it locks in juices and builds the foundation of the stew's flavor. Stir in the onions and cook for another 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

2. The Braising Process

Pour in the chicken broth and stir in the chopped tomatoes. Bring the liquid to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Cover with a lid and simmer for 40–45 minutes. This is the critical stage where the meat transitions from tough to tender.

3. Preparing the Vegetables

While the beef is simmering, prep your vegetables: dice the bell pepper, slice the zucchini into half-moons, and cut the mushrooms into halves or quarters. Keeping the vegetables in larger pieces prevents them from disintegrating into a puree during the final stage.

4. The Final Simmer

Add the mushrooms, zucchini, and pepper to the pot. Simmer everything together for 12–15 minutes. The vegetables should be cooked through but still hold their shape. Finish by adjusting the salt and pepper and adding fresh basil sprigs for a bright, aromatic lift.

Chef's Notes for the Best Result

Choosing the Meat: Stick to shoulder, rump, or brisket. These cuts are rich in collagen, which melts into gelatin during slow cooking, giving the sauce a velvety texture and the meat a succulent feel.

Handling Zucchini: Be mindful of the vegetable's maturity. Young zucchini can be used whole. However, if you are using larger, older zucchini, peel the tough skin and scoop out the seeds first to ensure a consistent, tender texture throughout the dish.

Serving Suggestion: This stew is best served hot in deep bowls. The richness of the beef and the acidity of the tomatoes pair exceptionally well with a side of crusty sourdough bread or a dollop of sour cream.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Millions of Exported Cars: True Scale of Soviet Auto Production Surprises Experts

While passenger cars often dominate the memory of Soviet motoring, the actual industrial data reveals a different priority in vehicle production.

Millions of Exported Cars: True Scale of Soviet Auto Production Surprises Experts
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
New No-Injection Weight-Loss Pill Helps Cut Body Weight by 12 Percent
Kyrgyzstan and China Reach $940,000 Agreement for Bedel Bridge Construction
Drivers Abandon Old Habits: The Future of Traditional Car Controls Is Changing
Drivers Abandon Old Habits: The Future of Traditional Car Controls Is Changing
Last materials
World Bank Funds Technical Support for Kyrgyzstan's Largest Hydro Project
Why dogs scoot their hindquarters across the floor
Beef Stew with Mushrooms and Zucchini: The Art of Slow Cooking
Foreign Capital Dominates Kazakhstan's Wholesale Trade as Retail Shifts
China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means
Wider Track and Aggressive Geometry: Electric Mercedes-AMG C-Class Prototype
China Launches First Industrial Line to Extract Rubidium and Cesium from Waste
Migraine vs. Stroke: Understanding Genetic Predispositions to Avoid Dangerous Confusion
Kyrgyzstan's Energy Imports: The Persistence of Barter
Uzbekistan and South Korea Map Out $4 Billion Investment Pipeline
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.