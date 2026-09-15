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Baked Zander with Tomatoes and Suluguni

Recipes

Zander is a lean white fish that can easily become dry if overcooked. This recipe avoids that by using a "sandwich" technique: layering the fish between slices of fresh tomatoes. The vegetables act as a moist cushion, steaming the fish from below while shielding it from the direct heat of the pan. The result is a flaky, tender fillet topped with a salty, stretchy crust of melted Suluguni cheese.

Pike perch in sour cream sauce
Photo: Design by Freepick by mrsiraphol, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pike perch in sour cream sauce

Ingredients

  • Zander fillet: 600 g
  • Suluguni cheese: 200 g
  • Tomatoes: 2 pieces
  • Olive oil: 2 tbsp
  • Salt and ground black pepper: to taste

The Process

1. Prepping the Fish

Cut the zander fillets into four equal portions. Season both sides with salt and black pepper, then coat them with olive oil. Cover the fish with plastic wrap and let it rest for 10 minutes. This short pause allows the oil and seasoning to penetrate the flesh, ensuring the fish is seasoned evenly and stays moist during baking.

2. Layering

Slice the tomatoes into rounds at least 5 mm thick. In a non-stick baking dish, create a base layer using half of the tomato slices. This prevents the fish from sticking to the bottom and introduces vegetable juices into the meat. Place the zander portions on top of the tomatoes, then cover each piece with the remaining tomato slices.

3. The First Bake

Place the dish in a preheated oven at 190°C (approx. 375°F) for 10 minutes. While the fish is in the oven, grate the Suluguni cheese using a coarse grater.

4. The Cheese Crust

Remove the dish from the oven and distribute the grated Suluguni evenly over the top. Return it to the oven until the cheese is fully melted. To achieve a golden-brown, bubbly crust, switch to the broiler (upper grill) for the last minute. Serve immediately while the cheese is still stretchy.

Chef's Notes

  • Flavor Boost: For a more aromatic profile, sprinkle a teaspoon of dried Provençal herbs over the top layer of tomatoes before the first bake.
  • Cheese Alternatives: While Suluguni provides a classic salty stretch, substituting it with a smoked cheese will add a savory, campfire depth to the dish.

Nutrition (per serving)

  • Calories: 498.66 kcal
  • Proteins: 20.80 g
  • Fats: 45.17 g
  • Carbohydrates: 4.00 g

Prep time: 30 minutes | Servings: 2

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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