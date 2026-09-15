Matbucha: Slow-Simmered Moroccan Pepper and Tomato Sauce

Matbucha is more than just a sauce; it is a versatile concentrate of flavor that sits somewhere between a rich appetizer and a hearty meal base. When finished, it has a dense, jam-like consistency where the natural sweetness of slow-cooked tomatoes meets the sharp heat of chili and the earthy warmth of Middle Eastern spices.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Katrin Gilger, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Vegetable sauté

The secret to a proper Matbucha is long, slow simmering. This process evaporates excess moisture, allowing the ingredients to fuse into a cohesive, thick preserve. You can serve it cold as a dip with crusty bread or heat it up as a base for Shakshuka by simply poaching eggs directly in the sauce.

Ingredients

Tomatoes — 1 kg

Red bell pepper — 1 piece

Chili peppers — 2 pieces

Garlic — 3 cloves

Olive oil — 4 tbsp

Tomato paste — 1 tbsp

Salt — ½ tbsp

Sugar — 1 tbsp

Sweet paprika — 1 tsp

Coriander seeds — ½ tsp

Cumin seeds — ½ tsp

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Prepping the Tomatoes

To achieve a smooth texture without tough skins, the tomatoes must be peeled. Score a small cross on the bottom of each tomato, blanch them in boiling water for a couple of minutes, and immediately plunge them into ice water. The skins will slide right off.

2. The Chop

Dice the peeled tomatoes into small, uniform cubes. Remove the seeds and membranes from both the bell peppers and chili peppers, then mince them finely. Slice the garlic into thin slivers.

3. The Initial Sauté

Heat the olive oil in a deep skillet or heavy-bottomed pot. Sauté the garlic until translucent. Be careful not to let the garlic brown, as burnt garlic introduces an unpleasant bitterness to the sauce. Stir in the tomatoes, peppers, and tomato paste. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover with a lid, and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.

4. Developing the Flavor

Stir in the salt, sugar, paprika, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds. Simmer for another 20 minutes without a lid or with it slightly ajar. This final stage is where the sauce thickens and the heat activates the essential oils in the seeds, deepening the aroma.

5. Preserving

Pour the hot sauce into sterilized jars, seal them tightly, and flip them upside down. Wrap the jars in a blanket and let them cool slowly before storing them in a cool, dark place.

Chef's Notes for Success

The final texture depends heavily on your knife work: the smaller the dice, the more uniform and "jammy" the sauce becomes. Because tomatoes vary in acidity, you can slightly increase the sugar to balance the tartness if the sauce tastes too sharp.

Regarding storage, preservation specialist Natalya Guseva emphasizes that for long-term winter storage, the sterility of the containers and the tightness of the seals are critical to prevent spoilage.

Yield: This recipe produces approximately two 450 ml jars.