Chicken Soup with Sorrel and Ginger: A Balance of Warmth and Acidity

This soup is a study in contrasts. The sharp, citric brightness of sorrel cuts through the savory depth of chicken broth, while fresh ginger adds a subtle, warming heat that lingers on the palate. The result is a light yet comforting dish that feels both refreshing and restorative.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Chicken soup with noodles

The Secret to the Greens

The defining characteristic of this soup is the vibrant green color and the crisp acidity of the sorrel. To achieve this, the greens are never boiled. By adding them to the pot and immediately removing it from the heat, you use the residual temperature of the broth to wilt the leaves. This prevents the sorrel from turning a dull olive-brown and preserves the volatile nutrients and the sharpest notes of its flavor.

Ingredients

Chicken: 500g (bone-in breast soup pack)

500g (bone-in breast soup pack) Water: 3 liters

3 liters Sorrel: 2 bunches

2 bunches Ginger root: a piece approximately 4x2 cm (adjust to your taste)

a piece approximately 4x2 cm (adjust to your taste) Onion: 1 pc.

1 pc. Carrot: 1 pc.

1 pc. Bell pepper: 1 pc.

1 pc. Vegetable oil: 1 tbsp.

1 tbsp. Seasoning: Soy sauce, salt, sweet paprika, turmeric, and black pepper (to taste)

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Building the Base

Place the chicken in salted water and simmer for 30 minutes. Once the broth is ready, remove the chicken and shred the meat away from the bones. This provides a clean, savory foundation for the more aggressive flavors to follow.

2. Developing the Aromatics

Dice the onion and carrot into small cubes and grate the fresh ginger. Heat the oil in a pan and sauté these until they soften. Add the diced bell pepper and continue cooking for another 5 minutes. Sautéing the vegetables first creates a deeper, caramelized sweetness that balances the acidity of the sorrel.

3. Integrating Flavors

Return the shredded chicken and the sautéed vegetables to the boiling broth. Now is the time to layer the seasoning: stir in the salt, soy sauce, paprika, turmeric, and black pepper. Bring the pot back to a boil.

4. The Final Infusion

Wash and chop the sorrel. The moment the soup reaches a boil, turn off the heat immediately. Stir in the sorrel and cover the pot. Let the soup steep on the extinguished burner for 10 minutes. This resting period allows the greens to infuse the broth without being destroyed by high heat.

Serving Suggestion

Pour the soup into deep bowls while hot. The brightness of the sorrel makes this an excellent lunch dish, especially during the transition between seasons when you want something light but warming.