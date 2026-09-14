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Lamb Ribs with Savory Vegetable Bread Galettes

Recipes

This dish is built on a contrast of textures: succulent, aromatic bone-in meat paired with a dense, slightly crisp base of baked bread and vegetables. Instead of traditional mashed potatoes or grains, this recipe uses galettes—savory vegetable-bread "cakes" that serve as both a foundation and a flavor complement to the lamb.

Beef ribs in sauce
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Beef ribs in sauce

The Flavor Logic

The success of this dish relies on double-layer texture work. First, the meat is treated with a red wine and rosemary marinade. This process softens the distinct scent of the lamb and prepares the muscle fibers for a quick sear. Second, the side dish transforms standard wheat bread into a hearty component: breadcrumbs mixed with sautéed vegetables and eggs create a dense, fragrant structure after baking.

For a predictable result, the choice of meat is critical. As noted by Elena Viktorovna Nazarova, a cook with professional training, meat from a young animal is ideal. Look for a dark pink color and clean streaks of white fat, which ensure the tenderness of the finished ribs.

Ingredients

Main Components:

  • Lamb ribs — 1 kg
  • Wheat bread — 800 g
  • Chicken eggs — 2 pcs.
  • Onion — 150 g
  • Bell peppers (red and yellow) — 0.5 pcs. each
  • Garlic — 2 cloves
  • Parsley — 2 sprigs
  • Butter — 25 g
  • Pepper mix — 1 tbsp.
  • Salt, ground black pepper — to taste

For the Marinade:

  • Dry red wine — 200 ml
  • Garlic — 4 cloves
  • Dried rosemary — 1 tsp.
  • Salt, ground black pepper — to taste

Cooking Process

1. Preparing the Meat

Rinse and pat the ribs dry, then place them in a heavy-duty plastic bag. Press the garlic and mix it with the wine, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Pour the marinade into the bag, seal it tightly, and shake vigorously to ensure the liquid coats every piece of meat. Let the ribs marinate at room temperature for 2 hours. The wine's acidity works to break down connective tissues, making the meat more tender.

2. Building the Galette Base

Dice the onion, garlic, and bell peppers into small cubes and sauté in butter until softened. While the vegetables cool, pulse the bread in a blender until it reaches a fine crumb consistency. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl, spray lightly with water to hydrate, and fold in the sautéed vegetables.

3. Baking the Side

Stir in the eggs, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly until the mass is uniform. Spread the mixture evenly onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes at 200 °C (392 °F). Precision is key here: avoid over-baking to ensure the galettes remain dense rather than becoming hard or brittle. Once done, cut the slab into portion-sized squares or circles.

4. Searing the Ribs

Remove the ribs from the marinade and pat them dry with paper towels; excess moisture prevents the formation of a proper brown crust. Sear the meat on a grill or grill pan until fully cooked.

Serving and Variations

Assemble the dish in layers: place a warm vegetable-bread galette on the plate and top it with the seared ribs. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

Chef's Tip: To add a creamy flavor and extra crunch, sprinkle grated hard or semi-hard cheese over the mixture before baking. You may also fold fresh chopped herbs into the vegetable mix to intensify the aroma.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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