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A Whole Tray of Tender Mini Cakes: These Sour Cream Tartlets Take Just 30 Minutes

Recipes

A traditional Smetannik cake ('smetana' means 'sour cream' in Russian) is beloved for its tangy, creamy profile, but it usually demands hours of baking layers and waiting for the cream to soak in. This version bypasses the labor by using pre-made tartlet shells as a base, delivering that same nostalgic flavor and velvet texture in a fraction of the time.

Mini-smetniki in tartlets
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Elena Nazarova is licensed under publiс domain
Mini-smetniki in tartlets

Prep and cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 20 pieces

The Ingredients

  • Large tartlet shells — 20 pcs
  • Sour cream (at least 20% fat) — 400 g
  • Eggs — 2
  • Sugar — 6 tbsp
  • Potato starch — 2 tbsp
  • Vanillin — 1 packet (1-2 g)
  • Dark chocolate — 100 g

Why This Works

The key to the filling is the combination of sour cream and potato starch. While the sour cream provides the characteristic acidity and richness, the starch acts as a stabilizer. Once it hits the heat of the oven, the starch binds the moisture, transforming a liquid mixture into a dense, stable custard that holds its shape without becoming rubbery.

Step-by-Step Process

  1. Prepare the filling: In a deep bowl, combine the sour cream, eggs, sugar, vanillin, and potato starch. Whisk the mixture thoroughly until completely smooth. Ensure there are no lumps of starch, as these will remain visible after baking.
  2. Fill the shells: Arrange the tartlets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Leave 2-3 cm of space between each shell; this allows hot air to circulate evenly, ensuring the pastry stays crisp. Fill each shell nearly to the brim with the cream.
  3. Bake: Preheat your oven to 180°C (approx. 350°F). Place the tray in the center of the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes. The filling is ready when it feels firm and springy to a light touch.
  4. Finish and cool: Remove the tray and transfer the tartlets to a wire rack. It is critical to let them cool completely; the structure of the cream sets and firms up as the temperature drops. Just before serving, grate dark chocolate over the top using a fine grater for a bitter contrast to the sweet cream.

Crucial Details for Success

The Fat Content: Do not use low-fat sour cream. Low-fat versions tend to release whey when heated, which will soak into the pastry shell, making it soggy and causing the dessert to lose its shape. If you find your sour cream is particularly runny, add an extra half-tablespoon of starch to ensure the filling sets.

Serving Suggestion: These are best served chilled. The contrast between the crisp shell, the cool, dense cream, and the thin shavings of chocolate makes them an ideal light dessert or an elegant addition to a tea party.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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