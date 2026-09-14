A Whole Tray of Tender Mini Cakes: These Sour Cream Tartlets Take Just 30 Minutes

A traditional Smetannik cake ('smetana' means 'sour cream' in Russian) is beloved for its tangy, creamy profile, but it usually demands hours of baking layers and waiting for the cream to soak in. This version bypasses the labor by using pre-made tartlet shells as a base, delivering that same nostalgic flavor and velvet texture in a fraction of the time.
Prep and cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 20 pieces
The key to the filling is the combination of sour cream and potato starch. While the sour cream provides the characteristic acidity and richness, the starch acts as a stabilizer. Once it hits the heat of the oven, the starch binds the moisture, transforming a liquid mixture into a dense, stable custard that holds its shape without becoming rubbery.
The Fat Content: Do not use low-fat sour cream. Low-fat versions tend to release whey when heated, which will soak into the pastry shell, making it soggy and causing the dessert to lose its shape. If you find your sour cream is particularly runny, add an extra half-tablespoon of starch to ensure the filling sets.
Serving Suggestion: These are best served chilled. The contrast between the crisp shell, the cool, dense cream, and the thin shavings of chocolate makes them an ideal light dessert or an elegant addition to a tea party.
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