Chocolate Gingerbread and Cherry No-Bake Cake

This dessert requires no baking, shifting the focus entirely to the quality of the ingredients and the precision of the assembly. The goal is a specific structural transformation: the sour cream cream acts as a soaking agent, breaking down the density of the gingerbread pieces to create a cohesive, cake-like consistency.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Pitting cherries

Prep time: 4 hours 30 minutes (including 4 hours of refrigeration)

Servings: 8

Ingredients

Chocolate gingerbread: 400 g

Sour cream (minimum 25% fat): 600 g

Pitted cherries (frozen): 200 g

Cherry jam: 90 g

Dark chocolate: 100 g

Step-by-Step Instructions

1. Berry Preparation

Thaw the cherries at room temperature. Place them in a sieve to drain all excess liquid. Removing this moisture is critical; otherwise, the cake will become overly loose and lose its structural integrity.

2. Mixing the Cream

Combine the sour cream and cherry jam. Beat the mixture until the textures are fully unified. Taste for sweetness, keeping in mind that the gingerbread is already sweet; avoid adding extra sugar to maintain a balanced flavor profile.

3. Slicing the Base

Cut the gingerbread into small pieces of any shape, such as 2-3 cm cubes. Smaller pieces increase the surface area, allowing the cream to penetrate the dough more quickly and evenly.

4. Assembly

Line a deep mold with plastic wrap. Build the cake in layers: start with a layer of gingerbread, followed by the cream, and then a layer of cherries. Repeat this sequence until the mold is full. Reserve approximately 100 g of cream for the final coating.

5. Stabilization

Press the mass down firmly in the mold to remove air pockets. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours. This cooling period is a technical necessity: the sour cream base must migrate into the gingerbread structure to transform it into a soft, biscuit-like texture.

6. Final Touch

Carefully invert the cake onto a serving plate and remove the plastic wrap. Spread the remaining cream over the top and finish with a generous layer of grated dark chocolate.

Technical Note

The fat content of the sour cream is the primary variable for success. High-fat sour cream ensures the dessert holds its shape; while the whey penetrates the gingerbread, the fats provide the necessary stability. Using low-fat sour cream will result in a collapsed, unstable mass.

For more tips on managing your time in the kitchen, see our guide on organizing complex meals without the stress.