Quick-Pickled Tomatoes with Garlic and Cilantro

This appetizer relies on a rapid marinating technique. Using a hot brine accelerates the diffusion of salt and spices into the vegetable tissues, delivering a saturated, balanced flavor in just 24 hours.

Photo: unsplash.com by Geo Darwin, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Fresh tomatoes, garlic and peppers on a cutting board

Prep time: 24 hours

Yield: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

Small tomatoes — 800 g

Garlic — 1 head

Fresh cilantro — 1/3 bunch

Water — 1000 ml

Table salt — 2 tbsp (level)

Sugar — 1 tbsp (level)

Table vinegar (9%) — 2 tbsp

Bay leaves — 2 pcs

Black peppercorns — ½ tsp

Ground mixed pepper — 1 tsp

Step-by-Step Process

Prepare the Brine: Pour 1000 ml of water into a pot. Add salt, sugar, bay leaves, peppercorns, and the ground pepper mix. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once the salt and sugar crystals have completely dissolved, stir in the vinegar. Remove from heat and let the liquid cool to room temperature. Cooling the brine prevents the tomatoes from cooking and helps maintain their structure. Stuffing: Peel the garlic and slice it into thin slivers. Make a deep incision in each tomato at the stem end. Insert one slice of garlic and a cilantro leaf into the cut. Packing: Pack the prepared tomatoes tightly into a deep bowl or glass container. Fill the gaps between the vegetables with the remaining sliced garlic and the tougher cilantro stems, which provide additional aroma. Marinating: Pour the cooled brine over the tomatoes. Place a small weight on top (such as an inverted plate) to ensure the vegetables are fully submerged. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

Chef's Note: Select tomatoes of uniform size and ripeness. This is critical for consistent results: identical volumes ensure the brine penetrates the flesh evenly, preventing smaller fruits from becoming mushy while larger ones remain bland inside.

FAQ

Can I use large tomatoes?

Technically yes, but you must increase the marinating time to 48 hours. Larger fruits have a greater distance for the brine to travel to reach the center.

How long can I store the appetizer?

Stored at a constant refrigerator temperature (+2 to +4 °C / 35.6 to 39.2 °F), the tomatoes retain their texture and flavor for up to 7 days. Beyond this window, active fermentation begins, and the fruit loses its firmness.

Expert Tip: Lyudmila Kravtsova, a professional chef, emphasizes the importance of using sterile cookware. Clean equipment reduces the risk of bacterial growth and extends the shelf life of the preserve.