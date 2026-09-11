Olive-hued spicy green tomato salad with sweet and sour profile

A piquant winter preserve featuring a balanced sweet-and-sour profile with a subtle heat. The vegetables retain their structure, while the marinade transforms the tomatoes into a characteristic olive hue. This salad serves as an ideal accompaniment to boiled potatoes.
Note: Vegetable weights are for peeled and trimmed produce. If tomatoes show signs of late blight, trim the affected areas before slicing.
Quality Control: The tomatoes are ready when they shift from bright green to an olive color. Avoid overcooking to prevent the vegetables from becoming mushy.
Transfer the hot salad into sterilized jars and seal tightly with lids. Wrap the jars in a heavy blanket and leave them to cool completely; this process provides additional self-sterilization through gradual cooling.
Preservation specialist Natalya Guseva emphasizes that maintaining absolute sterility of the containers and strict adherence to the vinegar and salt proportions are critical factors for the safe long-term storage of home preserves.
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