Olive-hued spicy green tomato salad with sweet and sour profile

A piquant winter preserve featuring a balanced sweet-and-sour profile with a subtle heat. The vegetables retain their structure, while the marinade transforms the tomatoes into a characteristic olive hue. This salad serves as an ideal accompaniment to boiled potatoes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Фаршированные зеленые помидоры

Ingredients

Green tomatoes: 5 kg

Bell pepper: 800 g

Chili peppers: 2-3 pcs. (adjust to taste)

Garlic: 100 g

Salt: 100 g

Sugar: 200 g

Table vinegar (9%): 300 g

Vegetable oil: 300 g

Bay leaves: 5 pcs.

Black peppercorns: 1 tbsp.

Note: Vegetable weights are for peeled and trimmed produce. If tomatoes show signs of late blight, trim the affected areas before slicing.

Step-by-Step Preparation

Vegetable Prep: Cut the tomatoes into bite-sized pieces. Peel and chop the bell peppers, chili, and garlic. Process this mixture with a blender or meat grinder until smooth. The Dressing: Combine the pepper-garlic paste with salt, sugar, vinegar, and vegetable oil. Stir thoroughly to ensure the seasoning is evenly distributed. Marinating: Place the sliced tomatoes in a pot and pour the dressing over them. Let the mixture rest for 1-2 hours. During this stage, the salt and acid draw out the natural juices from the tomatoes, creating the base for the sauce. Heat Treatment: Add the bay leaves and black peppercorns. Bring the pot to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Quality Control: The tomatoes are ready when they shift from bright green to an olive color. Avoid overcooking to prevent the vegetables from becoming mushy.

Preservation

Transfer the hot salad into sterilized jars and seal tightly with lids. Wrap the jars in a heavy blanket and leave them to cool completely; this process provides additional self-sterilization through gradual cooling.

Preservation specialist Natalya Guseva emphasizes that maintaining absolute sterility of the containers and strict adherence to the vinegar and salt proportions are critical factors for the safe long-term storage of home preserves.