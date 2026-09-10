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The secret to a thick tomato pepper preserve that beats traditional lecho

Recipes

This preserve is a denser, more concentrated relative of traditional lecho. Instead of a thin marinade, it uses a tomato puree base that coats the sweet pepper, creating a thick, spiced sauce. The flavor profile balances the natural sweetness of the peppers with the acidity of apple cider vinegar and the sharpness of garlic.

Appetizing home lecso
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Appetizing home lecso

The critical technical element here is minimal thermal processing. The peppers are not boiled until soft; they are simmered in boiling tomato puree for exactly 10 minutes. This preserves a slight crunch and maintains the vibrant color while allowing the vegetables to absorb the spices.

Ingredients

  • Red sweet pepper — 2 kg
  • Tomatoes — 2 kg
  • Garlic — 5 cloves
  • Granulated sugar — 140 g
  • Apple cider vinegar (6%) — 40 ml
  • Sunflower oil — 40 ml
  • Salt — 1.5 tbsp
  • Mixed peppercorns — 1 tsp
  • Bay leaves — 2 pcs

Preparation Method

Vegetable Preparation
Remove seeds and membranes from the peppers, then cut them into wedges or squares. To peel the tomatoes: scald them with boiling water for two minutes, then immediately transfer them to cold water. Process the peeled flesh with a blender into a smooth liquid puree. Alternatively, grate the tomatoes using a coarse grater, discarding the skins.

Creating the Tomato Base
Pour the puree into a large pot and bring to a boil. At this point, stir in the salt, sugar, bay leaves, vinegar, and sunflower oil. For maximum aromatic extraction, crush the mixed peppercorns in a mortar or use a coarse grinder.

Simmering
Press the garlic into the boiling sauce and add the sliced peppers. Bring the mixture back to a boil and cook for exactly 10 minutes. Strict timing is essential here to prevent the peppers from overcooking and losing their structure.

Canning
Distribute the hot mixture into sterilized jars and seal immediately with lids. Invert the jars and wrap them in a thick blanket to cool slowly, which ensures proper pasteurization.

Chef's Notes

Spices: If you do not have a pre-mixed pepper blend, combine black and allspice peppercorns. According to Elena Nazarova, a cook with professional training, allspice is what provides the specific piquant note to this preserve.

Proportions: The recipe is flexible. If you have excess tomato puree after adding the peppers, you can can the remaining sauce separately; it serves as a spiced base for soups or a condiment for meat.

Serving: This appetizer works well served cold with fresh bread or as a hot side dish for roasted meat or poultry.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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