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Blackthorn Jam: A Study in Patience and Precision

Recipes

Making blackthorn jam is less about effort and more about timing. The core technique relies on minimal heat exposure and extended infusion periods. This prevents the fruit from breaking down into a jam-like consistency, ensuring the berries retain their shape and develop a deep, complex flavor profile.

Thorn jam
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Thorn jam

Technical Specifications

  • Complexity: Medium
  • Active Preparation: 30 minutes
  • Total Time (including infusion): 30 hours

Ingredients

  • Blackthorn berries — 1 kg
  • Granulated sugar — 1 kg
  • Water — 1 glass

Preparation Process

1. Berry Preparation
Sort the blackthorn, wash the berries, and remove the stems. Use a needle or toothpick to prick each berry several times. This allows the syrup to penetrate the core while keeping the outer structure intact. Avoid using a fork, as the tines are too coarse and may crush the fruit.

2. Syrup Base
Combine sugar and water in a large pot or basin. Heat over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar crystals are completely dissolved and the mixture reaches a boil.

3. Initial Infusion
Pour the hot syrup over the berries, ensuring they are fully submerged. Let the mixture sit for 5–6 hours. It is normal for the syrup to crystallize slightly at this stage.

4. First Boil and Rest
Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 2–3 minutes. Remove from heat and let it rest for 10–12 hours (ideally overnight). This extended rest period allows the berries to absorb sugar without the cellular walls collapsing.

5. Second Boil and Rest
Repeat the process: bring the jam to a boil, simmer for 2–3 minutes, and let it steep for another 10 hours.

6. Final Processing
Sterilize jars and boil the lids. Boil the jam a third time for approximately 5 minutes. During this stage, skim off any foam and remove any stones that may have emerged from the berries.

7. Sealing
Pour the hot jam into sterilized jars, seal tightly with lids, and wrap the jars in a blanket until they have cooled completely.

Technical Notes

Sugar Adjustment: The 1:1 ratio is a baseline. If the blackthorn is naturally sweet, reduce the sugar to 700 g per 1 kg of berries. For highly acidic fruit, increase the sugar amount.

Alternative Method: If the berries are exceptionally juicy, you can skip the initial water-syrup step. Instead, toss the prepared blackthorn with sugar and let it sit overnight until a natural syrup forms. Once the berries have released their juice, proceed with the standard boiling and infusion cycle.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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