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Hearty Bulgur and Meat Soup with Svanetian Salt

Recipes

This is a dense, satisfying soup defined by a deep meaty character and a warming, spiced undertone. While many traditional soups rely on rice or noodles, this version uses bulgur. The grain adds a subtle nutty flavor and a substantial, chewy texture that makes the meal feel more like a complete dinner than a light starter. The combination of tomato sauce and Svanetian salt—a Georgian seasoning blend of salt, garlic, and various herbs—gives the broth a rich hue and a complex aroma.

Warm autumn food
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Warm autumn food

The Secret to the Depth of Flavor

The success of this soup hinges on one critical technique: the intensive browning of the ground meat. By frying the meat with vegetables until a deep brown crust forms, you trigger the Maillard reaction. This caramelization creates a savory base that prevents the soup from tasting like a simple vegetable broth with meat floating in it; instead, it produces a cohesive, concentrated flavor.

Ingredients

  • Ground meat (pork and beef mix) — 500 g
  • Bulgur — amount based on pot volume/personal preference
  • Potatoes — 2 pcs
  • Carrot — 1 pc
  • Onion — 1 pc
  • Bell pepper — 1 pc
  • Garlic — 2 cloves
  • Tomato sauce (e.g., with basil) — 4 tbsp
  • Root vegetables/seasoning mix — 2 tsp
  • Svanetian salt — 1 tsp (plus more to taste)
  • Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp
  • Black pepper and fresh herbs — to taste

Step-by-Step Instructions

1. Building the Vegetable Base
Peel and chop the onion, carrot, and garlic into large pieces. Heat vegetable oil in a pot and sauté the vegetables until golden. Keeping the pieces large ensures they maintain their shape and a slight bite after the simmering process.

2. Browning the Meat
Add the ground meat and Svanetian salt to the pot. Fry the mixture, breaking up any large clumps, until the meat develops a confident brown crust. According to professional cook Elena Nazarova, this initial thermal processing is what determines the final density and richness of the dish.

3. Developing the Sauce
Stir in the tomato sauce. Heat the mixture for about one minute; this allows the acidity of the tomato to balance the richness of the meat and releases the aromatic notes of the basil.

4. Simmering
Pour in water and bring the liquid to a boil. Once boiling, add the diced potatoes, chopped bell pepper, root seasonings, and bulgur. Adjust the salt to your preference.

5. The Cooking Process
Cook until the bulgur is tender, which typically takes 20–25 minutes. Stir the pot periodically; the combination of grain and tomato sauce tends to settle at the bottom, creating a high risk of scorching.

6. The Resting Phase
Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for a few minutes. This allows the bulgur to finish absorbing the broth and gives the flavors time to stabilize and meld.

Serving Suggestions

Serve the soup hot, topped with freshly chopped herbs and a crack of black pepper. Because of its thick consistency, it pairs perfectly with a slice of rye bread or toasted croutons. For those who prefer a spicier profile, add a pinch of red pepper flakes during the initial browning stage alongside the Svanetian salt.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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