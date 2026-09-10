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Yogurt Parfait with Brandy-Soaked Prunes and Vanilla Caramel Apple

Recipes

This dessert is a study in contrasts. It balances the tartness of thickened yogurt against the deep, spiced warmth of prunes and a silky apple puree laced with vanilla caramel. The result is a refined sweetness that avoids being cloying, making it versatile enough for a sophisticated breakfast or a light dinner finale.

Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts
Photo: unsplash.com by Sambazon, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts

Prep time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 214.57 kcal per serving
Macros: Protein 3.03g / Fat 8.63g / Carbs 30.94g

Ingredients

  • Pitted prunes: 8–10 pcs
  • Thick yogurt: 300 g
  • Apple puree: 150 ml
  • Brandy (or strong black tea): 100 ml
  • Sugar: 100 g
  • Unsalted butter: 50 g
  • Star anise: 1 star
  • Vanilla bean: 1/2 pod

The Technique

The character of this dish depends on two technical shifts: transforming the yogurt into a stable cream and emulsifying the caramel into the fruit puree.

1. Infusing the Prunes

Place the prunes in a saucepan and cover them with brandy or tea. Gently heat the mixture, but do not let it reach a boil. Remove from heat, cover with a lid, and let them steep for at least 30 minutes. For a more intense, liquor-soaked depth, you can leave them overnight. This process softens the fruit and replaces its natural tartness with the aromatic notes of the liquid.

2. Thickening the Yogurt

To achieve a dense, cream-like consistency, you need to remove the whey. Line a colander with a double layer of cheesecloth and pour in the yogurt. Gather the edges and press down with an inverted plate to apply light pressure. Let it drain until the yogurt transforms from a liquid state into a thick, scoopable cream.

3. Vanilla Caramel Apple Puree

In a skillet, combine sugar, 2 tbsp of water, vanilla seeds, and the star anise. Melt over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture becomes a clear, golden caramel. Increase the heat and whisk in the butter, piece by piece. Crucial tip: To prevent the sugar from crystallizing, avoid using a spoon to stir; instead, tilt and swirl the pan by the handle to distribute the heat evenly. Once the caramel is light and smooth, remove it from the heat and let it cool for 5 minutes before stirring in the apple puree. If the caramel hardens into threads, gently reheat the mixture over medium heat until smooth.

4. Assembly

Drain the liquid from the prunes, but do not discard it—stir it into the apple-caramel puree to deepen the flavor. Dice the prunes into small pieces. In clear glasses or dessert coupes, layer the ingredients as follows:

  • Diced prunes
  • Thickened yogurt
  • Apple-caramel puree
  • Final layer of yogurt

Serve immediately for a contrast of temperatures, or chill in the refrigerator to let the flavors meld.

Chef's Notes for Customization

  • Liquor swaps: Brandy can be replaced with rum or cognac. For a non-alcoholic version, use Earl Grey tea for a citrusy, bergamot aromatic profile.
  • Fruit variations: Pear or plum puree work equally well as substitutes for apple.
  • Texture boost: To ensure the thickest possible cream, start with Greek yogurt or stir a tablespoon of mascarpone into standard yogurt.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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