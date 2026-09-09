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Pancho Cake with Kiwi: A Play of Textures and Acidity

Recipes

The Pancho cake is a study in contrasts. Unlike layered cakes, it is built from small cubes of sponge cake that soak up a lush sour cream frosting, resulting in a dessert that is dense yet tender. While traditionally made with pineapple, using kiwi introduces a sharp, refreshing acidity that cuts through the richness of the cream and the sweetness of the sugar.

A sliced kiwi
Photo: unsplash.com by Anton is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
A sliced kiwi

The Blueprint

Prep & Chill Time: 6 hours 30 minutes
Servings: 8-10

Ingredients

  • Eggs: 4 pcs.
  • Sugar: 100 g
  • Wheat flour: 120 g
  • Baking powder: 5 g
  • Salt: 1 g
  • Sour cream (20-25% fat): 700 g
  • Powdered sugar: 150 g
  • Kiwi: 7 pcs.
  • Dark chocolate: 100 g

Cooking Process

1. The Sponge Base

Whisk the eggs, sugar, and salt on high speed. The goal is a pale, fluffy mass that has increased in volume 3-4 times. This aeration is what gives the cake its structural lightness.

Sift the flour and baking powder into the eggs. Fold them in gently using a silicone spatula with bottom-to-top movements. Avoid aggressive stirring; if you pop the air bubbles now, the cake will be heavy.

Pour the batter into a pan and bake at 180°C (356°F) for 25 minutes. A wooden skewer inserted into the center should come out dry. Once fully cooled, cut the sponge into uniform cubes of 2-3 cm.

2. The Filling and Cream

Peel the kiwi and dice it into cubes matching the size of the sponge pieces. This ensures an even distribution of fruit in every bite.

Whip the cold sour cream with powdered sugar until you reach a thick, stable foam. Using chilled cream is essential for the frosting to hold its shape and support the weight of the cake.

3. Assembly and Finishing

Combine the cake cubes, most of the cream, and the kiwi pieces. Pile the mixture onto a serving plate, shaping it into a mound. As noted by chef Lyudmila Kravtsova, it is important to pack the cubes densely; too many air gaps inside can cause the structure to collapse or "slump" after the soaking process.

Coat the exterior of the mound with the remaining cream, smoothing it over to seal the cake. Melt the dark chocolate using a water bath-ensuring no water droplets enter the chocolate-and drizzle it over the top in an arbitrary pattern.

4. The Stabilization Phase

Place the dessert in the refrigerator for at least 5-6 hours. This is not optional. During this time, the sponge absorbs the moisture from the cream, transforming the separate cubes into a cohesive, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Technical Nuance: The Fat Content

The success of the cream depends entirely on the fat percentage of the sour cream. A product with less than 20% fat will release excess whey, turning the sponge into a soggy mush. Conversely, cream with too high a fat content may split or "break" when whipped with powdered sugar. Stick to the 20-25% range for a stable, velvety finish.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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