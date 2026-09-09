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Perfect Winter Appetizer for Potatoes and Meat: How to Make Juicy, Spicy Salad

Recipes

This isn't a fresh salad, but a cooked vegetable preserve known as Teshchin Yazyk (literally "Mother-in-law's Tongue"). It is a concentrated, tangy, and spicy accompaniment designed to cut through the richness of roasted meats, poultry, or simple boiled potatoes. The result is a thick, jam-like relish where the sharpness of the vinegar balances the sweetness of the cooked peppers and tomatoes.

A can of pickles
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A can of pickles

The defining characteristic of this dish is its heat. By adjusting the amount of hot pepper, you control the intensity: one pod provides a sharp bite, while omitting it leaves the relish mildly sweet and tangy. For those who want to deepen the aromatic profile, a pinch of cumin, cloves, or dried herbs can be added during the simmering process.

Ingredients

  • Cucumbers: 2 kg
  • Tomatoes: 1 kg
  • Bell pepper: 500 g
  • Garlic: 1 head
  • Red hot chili pepper: 1 piece
  • Refined vegetable oil: 130 ml
  • Table vinegar (9%): 70 ml
  • Salt: 5 tbsp
  • Granulated sugar: 70 g

The Cooking Process

1. Preparing the Base

Start by washing and drying your vegetables. Peel the garlic and chop it. De-seed the bell peppers and cut the flesh into pieces. To create the thick sauce that binds the relish, process the tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic through a meat grinder with a large grate or pulse them in a blender. Transfer this mixture into a thick-bottomed pot—this is crucial to prevent the sugars from scorching during the simmering stage.

2. Adding the Crunch

Slice the cucumbers into thin rounds or half-moons using a mandoline or a grater. Stir them into the tomato base. If you are using overripe cucumbers, peel off the thick outer skin first and taste a small piece to ensure there is no bitterness, as bitterness will intensify during cooking.

3. Simmering and Infusing Heat

Pour in the vegetable oil and stir in the salt and sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and add the whole red hot pepper. Let it simmer for 10 minutes; keeping the pepper whole allows the heat to infuse the sauce without overwhelming it with seeds.

4. Finishing the Relish

Remove the hot pepper pod. Continue simmering for another 10 minutes, stirring frequently to ensure the bottom doesn't burn. Finally, stir in the 9% table vinegar and simmer for a final 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.

5. Preservation

While the relish is still hot, distribute it into sterilized jars (0.5L or 1L). Seal them tightly with lids, flip the jars upside down, and wrap them in a warm blanket until they have cooled completely. For the best flavor, let the jars rest for 24 hours before the first tasting.

Chef's Notes & Substitutions

  • Vinegar Adjustment: If you only have 70% vinegar essence, you must dilute it to avoid an overly acidic result. Mix 1 tbsp of essence with 7 tbsp of water to create the required amount of 9% vinegar.
  • Avoiding the Heat: If you prefer a mild version, omit the hot pepper entirely. To maintain a complex flavor profile without the spice, add a bay leaf and a pinch of ground coriander during the simmering stage.
  • Texture Tip: The thickness of the relish depends on the water content of your tomatoes. Using slightly overripe vegetables often results in a richer, more cohesive consistency.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Artamonov
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