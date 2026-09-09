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Orange and Clover Rice Salad: A Refreshing Twist on a Classic Grain

Recipes

White rice is usually a quiet backdrop for other flavors, but this salad transforms it into a vibrant, standalone dish. The result is a balance of soft, citrus-infused grains contrasted by the cool, almost menthol-like snap of fresh mint and the grassy, firm texture of clover.

Clover
Photo: Own work by AnRo0002, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Clover

The Secret: Marinating the Grains

The core technique here is timing. Instead of simply dressing the finished salad, the orange juice is folded into the rice while it is still warm. This allows the grains to absorb the citrus acidity and sweetness directly into their core, ensuring the flavor is embedded rather than just sitting on the surface. The olive oil then acts as a bridge, mellowing the citrus edge and highlighting the brightness of the greens.

Precision with Texture

The biggest risk in this recipe is the consistency of the rice. To avoid a mushy result, the rice must be tender but distinct. Crucially, you must let the rice drain and steam-dry slightly after boiling. If you add the orange juice and oil to overly wet rice, the salad will become heavy and lose its airy, summery character.

Ingredients (1 serving)

  • White rice — 80 g
  • Orange juice — 2 tbsp
  • Olive oil — 2 tbsp
  • Fresh mint — 2 tsp
  • Fresh clover — to taste
  • Fresh orange segments (for garnish) — to taste

Step-by-Step Preparation

  1. Prepare the Base: Boil the rice in salted water until soft. Drain thoroughly and allow the excess moisture to evaporate. While the rice is still warm, stir in the orange juice and let it absorb.
  2. Prep the Greens: Wash the clover and mint. Strip the clover leaves from the stems and finely chop both the clover and mint to release their aromatic oils.
  3. Assemble: Combine the citrus-infused rice with the chopped herbs. Pour in the olive oil and fold gently to ensure every grain is lightly coated.
  4. Finish: Transfer the salad to a plate and top with fresh orange segments. These add a burst of raw fruit acidity and visual brightness.

Serving Suggestions

This salad is best enjoyed chilled or at room temperature, which keeps the mint and clover tasting crisp. It works perfectly as a light summer lunch or as a bright, acidic accompaniment to grilled vegetables.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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