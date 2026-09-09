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Cranberries and Sugar: How to Make Classic Thick Cranberry Jam

Recipes

Cranberries are naturally rich in pectin, which allows the jam to thicken on its own without the need for gelatin or commercial pectin mixes. This results in a smooth, uniform texture and a sharp sweet-and-sour flavor. Instead of using a blender, this method relies on simmering and straining to achieve the correct consistency.

Cranberries
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cjboffoli, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Cranberries

Ingredients

  • Cranberries: 1 kg
  • Granulated sugar: 800 g
  • Water: 150 ml

Preparation Process

  1. Berry Preparation: Sort through the cranberries, discarding any damaged berries. Rinse them in a colander using cool water. Spread the berries across several layers of paper towels and let them air-dry completely.
  2. Softening: Transfer the berries to a pot with a capacity of approximately 3 liters and add the water. Bring to a boil over low heat and simmer covered for 10 minutes. This step breaks the skin and softens the fruit, making the subsequent straining process possible.
  3. Creating the Puree: Remove the pot from the heat and let the mixture cool slightly. Push the berries through a fine-mesh sieve using a wooden spoon. The goal is to produce a smooth, liquid puree.
  4. Reduction: Return the puree to the pot, stir in the sugar, and mix well. Simmer over the lowest heat for about 25 minutes. Stir constantly to prevent sticking. The mass should noticeably thicken and darken in color.
  5. Preservation: While the jam is simmering, sterilize two 0.5L glass jars and their lids. Pour the hot jam into the jars and seal immediately. Flip the jars upside down to check the seal, wrap them in a thick blanket, and leave them to cool completely for 24 hours.

Testing for Readiness

To check if the jam has reached the correct consistency, place a small drop of the hot mixture onto a chilled saucer. Once cooled, the drop should hold its shape and not run when the saucer is tilted.

Flavor Variation

For a more complex flavor profile, replace half of the water with freshly squeezed orange juice and add finely grated orange zest to the berries.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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