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Grilled tomatoes with garlic and dill: A detailed cooking guide

Recipes

When tomatoes hit the fire, their chemistry changes. The sharp acidity fades, leaving behind a concentrated sweetness and a texture that is soft yet substantial. This dish serves as a bright, acidic counterpoint to rich meats or poultry, cutting through the fat with a hint of garlic and a deep, smoky aroma.

Grilled tomatoes
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Grilled tomatoes

The Mechanics of the Dish

The secret to preventing the tomatoes from collapsing into a mushy mess is the oil-based marinade. Olive oil coats each slice, creating a protective barrier that shields the vegetable from the immediate shock of high heat. This layer not only preserves the structure but also ensures that salt and spices penetrate the flesh evenly.

Success depends heavily on the choice of produce. To ensure the slices stay on the skewer and cook uniformly, use small, firm tomatoes of a consistent size. Overripe or soft varieties lack the structural integrity to withstand the grilling process and will disintegrate before they can caramelize.

Ingredients

  • Tomatoes — 1 kg
  • Olive oil — 2 tbsp
  • Garlic — 2-3 cloves
  • Salt — to taste
  • Fresh dill — optional

Cooking Process

1. Slicing for Texture
Wash and dry the tomatoes. To get clean, uniform rounds, slice off the stem end and the bottom. Cut the tomatoes into rings approximately 1 cm thick. This specific thickness is critical: it is thin enough to char on the outside while remaining juicy and plump in the center.

2. The Infusion
Finely mince the garlic and whisk it into the olive oil with salt and chopped dill. As professional cook Elena Nazarova notes, organizing your components beforehand is essential so the vegetables don't sit in the marinade longer than necessary.

3. Controlled Marinating
Toss the tomato slices in the oil mixture and let them rest for 10–15 minutes. Timing is everything here—if they sit too long, the salt will draw out excess moisture through osmosis, making the slices too limp to hold their shape on the grill.

4. Grilling and Heat
Thread the tomatoes onto skewers, alternating the slices with pieces of garlic and sprigs of dill. You have two options for the final cook:

  • Over Open Fire: Place them on a grill grate and cook until a golden-brown crust forms, turning them occasionally.
  • In the Oven: Arrange them on a baking sheet and roast at 180°C (approx. 350°F) for about 15 minutes.

Serving Suggestions

Serve these immediately while they are hot and the aromas are most intense. They are best paired with toasted bread—which acts as a sponge for the concentrated tomato juices—or alongside a crisp green salad.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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