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Layered apple cake with almond base and meringue topping

Recipes

This dessert is a study in contrast: a dense, rich apple and nut base topped with a light, crisp meringue cloud. Unlike a traditional sharlotka where fruit and batter are mixed, this version is built in layers, balancing the acidity of the apples, the sweetness of the meringue, and the earthiness of almonds.

Apple pie
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniliardo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Apple pie

Technical Essentials

The success of this cake relies on separating the eggs and a two-stage baking process. The yolks provide the structure for the base, while the whites create the topping. Adding starch to the batter stabilizes the crumb and ensures a tender texture, while lemon juice prevents the apples from oxidizing and cuts through the sugar.

Ingredients

Base and Filling:

  • Butter: 200 g
  • Egg yolks: 3 pcs
  • Sugar: 125 g
  • Flour: 225 g
  • Starch: 50 g
  • Baking powder: 2 tsp
  • Milk: 4 tbsp
  • Vanillin: 1 pinch
  • Almonds (chopped): 100 g
  • Apples: 1 kg
  • Lemon: ½ pc
  • Cinnamon: ½ tsp
  • Raisins: 100 g

Meringue Layer:

  • Egg whites: 3 pcs
  • Sugar: 125 g

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Preparing the Filling

Peel and core the apples, then slice them into wedges. Immediately toss them with lemon juice; this stabilizes the color and keeps the fruit bright after baking.

2. Mixing the Batter and First Bake

Cream the butter with sugar and egg yolks until smooth. Fold in the sifted flour and starch. Stir in the milk, vanillin, chopped almonds, and baking powder until the mixture is combined.

Technique Note: To keep the cake airy rather than dense, handle the flour carefully. Pastry chef Olga Efimova recommends using a silicone spatula and folding the mixture from bottom to top to preserve air bubbles in the batter.

Spread the batter onto a baking sheet. Arrange apple slices and raisins on top, then sprinkle with a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (392°F) for 25 minutes.

3. Creating the Meringue Crust

While the base is in the oven, prepare the meringue. Whip the egg whites into stiff peaks, gradually adding sugar until the mass is thick and glossy.

Pro Tip: Egg whites whip more efficiently at room temperature. If the eggs are cold, place them in warm water for 5–10 minutes before whipping.

Spread the meringue over the par-baked cake and return it to the oven for another 10 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown.

Serving Suggestion

Because of the butter and nut content, this cake is quite rich. It pairs best with unsweetened beverages, such as black coffee or strong tea. Serve warm to ensure the meringue remains crisp while the apples stay succulent.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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