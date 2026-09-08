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Air Fryer Popcorn: The Secret to Even Heat and No Burnt Bottoms

Recipes

Making popcorn in an air fryer solves the two most frustrating parts of a movie night: the burnt bottom layer common with stovetop pots and the stubborn, unpopped kernels often left behind by microwaves. The key is convection; the circulating hot air penetrates every kernel simultaneously, provided you keep the corn contained.

Popcorn
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergei Danilov is licensed under publiс domain
Popcorn

The Texture and Result

The result is a light, crisp popcorn with a consistent crunch. Because the heat is distributed by air rather than direct contact with a hot metal surface, you avoid the bitter, scorched taste that often plagues home-made batches.

Ingredients

  • Popcorn kernels — 100 g
  • Refined vegetable oil — 1 tbsp
  • Salt — 0.5 tsp

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Choose the right vessel. Use a deep, heat-resistant metal or silicone dish. It must fit comfortably inside your air fryer basket, but the walls need to be high enough to contain the popcorn as it expands and jumps.
  2. Coat the kernels. Place the corn in the dish, add salt, and drizzle with vegetable oil. Stir thoroughly with a spatula. Each kernel needs a thin film of oil; this isn't just for flavor, but to help the heat transfer evenly across the surface of each seed.
  3. The Critical Fixation. Cover the dish with a piece of parchment paper and secure it tightly with a heat-resistant clip or clamp. Do not skip this step. The powerful fan in an air fryer will blow the lightweight kernels all over the heating element if they aren't locked down.
  4. The Cook. Place the dish on the middle or bottom rack. Set the temperature to 200°C (approx. 392°F). Cook for about 8 minutes.

How to Tell It's Done

Listen closely to the popping. The moment the gap between pops stretches to three seconds, turn off the machine immediately. Overcooking happens quickly at this stage and can lead to a burnt, acrid flavor.

Serving and Flavor Variations

To keep the popcorn crisp, add flavors immediately after the heat is off:

  • Cheese: Remove the parchment and toss the hot corn with finely grated cheese.
  • Sweet: Melt 50 g of butter with 2 tbsp of brown sugar in a small saucepan until it forms a liquid syrup. Drizzle this over the popped kernels.

Quick Stats

  • Difficulty: Easy
  • Total Time: 10 min
  • Calories: 243.44 kcal per serving
  • Yield: 2 servings
  • Nutrients (per serving): Protein 4.20 g / Fat 9.02 g / Carbs 36.00 g

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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