Frozen herring: Omega-3s, selenium and vitamin D in a budget-friendly meal

Frozen herring presents a compelling alternative to expensive salmon or trout for everyday meals. This wild-caught fish boasts a cleaner profile than farmed varieties and a richer content of omega-3 fatty acids, yet it is often relegated to snack status rather than recognized as a main course.

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A Healthier Catch

Herring thrive on natural plankton. Their relatively short lifespan means they accumulate far less mercury and heavy metals than larger predatory fish like tuna. A 100-gram serving delivers nearly twice the daily recommended intake of beneficial fats, along with significant amounts of selenium and vitamin D.

Maximizing Flavor, Minimizing Odor

The pungent smell often associated with herring is typically a sign of spoilage. Properly handled, fresh herring offers a delicate aroma when cooked, comparable to mackerel or sea bass. For easier preparation, handle the fish when it is partially thawed. This state allows the flesh to retain its shape while making skinning significantly simpler.

Simple Preparation for Delicious Results

Baking herring in parchment paper or a roasting bag is an excellent method for achieving a moist, flavorful dish free from excessive odor and bone fragments. Follow these steps:

Remove the head, internal organs, and the dark membrane lining the abdominal cavity to prevent bitterness.

Separate the fillets from the backbone.

Season the fish with salt, pepper, and garlic. A splash of lemon juice enhances the flavor.

Place the seasoned fillets on parchment paper alongside fresh dill and sliced onions.

Seal the ingredients tightly in a parchment envelope.

Bake for 20–25 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit).

The combination of lemon juice and steam gently softens any small bones, while the sealed baking environment ensures moisture is retained, resulting in succulent fish.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.