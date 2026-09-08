Oatmeal kissel (kissel is a thick, starchy drink ) is not a dessert in the conventional sense, but a thick, enveloping beverage with a soft, creamy profile. Its primary value lies in its ability to create a protective layer on the gastric mucosa, making it a functional choice for soothing digestive irritation.
The key to this recipe is the extraction of mucilage from the oat flakes. This natural component transforms water into a homogeneous, viscous liquid without the need for added starch. To achieve a silky consistency rather than a grainy one, the flakes must be allowed to hydrate fully before heat is applied.
The most critical stage is the simmer. Due to the high starch content, the liquid thickens quickly and can form lumps if left unattended. Continuous agitation ensures even heating and the correct viscosity.
Pastry chef Olga Nikolaevna Efimova notes that the addition of vanillin provides a professional confectionery aroma, elevating the beverage from a medicinal tonic to a comforting homemade drink.
Serve the kissel warm to maximize its enveloping properties. It can be enjoyed as a standalone beverage or as a light accompaniment to breakfast.
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As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?