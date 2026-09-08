Turmeric and Honey Semolina Cake: A Modern Twist on Middle Eastern Sfouf

This dessert is a refined interpretation of sfouf, a traditional cake found in Lebanon and Syria. While the original version typically omits milk and honey, this variation introduces cream and honey to create a more tender, velvety texture and a deep, buttery flavor. The result sits somewhere between a dense pound cake and a moist sponge. Turmeric provides a vibrant golden hue and a subtle earthy warmth that balances the sweetness of the honey.
The technical core of this recipe is the interaction between semolina, cream, and honey. The semolina grains absorb the fats from the cream, creating a structure that is dense yet melts in the mouth, while the honey adds viscosity and aromatic depth.
Do not slice the cake immediately after removing it from the oven. The structure requires a stabilization period of 8–10 hours (overnight is ideal) to achieve the correct density and uniformity. While the semolina may seem overly soft when hot, the cake will set during cooling, allowing for clean, precise slices.
Serve with tea or coffee. Due to the cream and turmeric profiles, the cake is particularly flavorful when served slightly warmed, provided it has already undergone the required stabilization period.
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