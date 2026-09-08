Turmeric and Honey Semolina Cake: A Modern Twist on Middle Eastern Sfouf

This dessert is a refined interpretation of sfouf, a traditional cake found in Lebanon and Syria. While the original version typically omits milk and honey, this variation introduces cream and honey to create a more tender, velvety texture and a deep, buttery flavor. The result sits somewhere between a dense pound cake and a moist sponge. Turmeric provides a vibrant golden hue and a subtle earthy warmth that balances the sweetness of the honey.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Lemon cake

The technical core of this recipe is the interaction between semolina, cream, and honey. The semolina grains absorb the fats from the cream, creating a structure that is dense yet melts in the mouth, while the honey adds viscosity and aromatic depth.

Ingredients (6 servings)

Semolina — 240 g

Granulated sugar — 100 g

Wheat flour — 65 g

Cream (23% fat) — 200 ml

Honey — 150 g

Pine nuts — 65 g

Refined vegetable oil — 3 tbsp

Baking powder — 1 tbsp

Turmeric — 1 tsp

Salt — 0.33 tsp

Preparation Process

Dry Mix Preparation: Sift the flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl. Add the semolina, sugar, salt, and turmeric. Whisk the ingredients thoroughly. Precise distribution of the spices and leavening agent is critical at this stage to prevent uneven coloring or air pockets in the finished cake. Creating the Batter: Warm the cream to 38–40 °C (100.4–104 °F). Warming the cream ensures it emulsifies smoothly with the honey and oil. Pour the warm cream into the dry mixture, then add the vegetable oil and honey. Use a mixer on low speed for 5–7 minutes until the batter is homogenous. Panning: Line a 22 cm (approx. 8.6 inches) cake pan with silicone parchment paper or grease it generously with butter. Pour in the batter, smooth the surface with a spatula, and distribute the pine nuts evenly across the top. Baking: Bake in a preheated oven at 170–180 °C (338–356 °F) for approximately 30 minutes. Test for doneness with a wooden skewer inserted into the center; it must come out completely dry.

Critical Stabilization Period

Do not slice the cake immediately after removing it from the oven. The structure requires a stabilization period of 8–10 hours (overnight is ideal) to achieve the correct density and uniformity. While the semolina may seem overly soft when hot, the cake will set during cooling, allowing for clean, precise slices.

Variations

Nut Substitutions: If pine nuts are unavailable, chopped walnuts are an excellent alternative, providing a more pronounced bitterness.

If pine nuts are unavailable, chopped walnuts are an excellent alternative, providing a more pronounced bitterness. Add-ins: For added texture and flavor, fold raisins or finely diced dried apricots into the batter; these dried fruits complement the honey base.

Serve with tea or coffee. Due to the cream and turmeric profiles, the cake is particularly flavorful when served slightly warmed, provided it has already undergone the required stabilization period.