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Pork and Oyster Mushrooms in Creamy Tomato Sauce

Recipes

The secret to this dish lies in the starting point: rendering pork fat (shpik) before adding the meat. This creates a deep, slightly smoky foundation that vegetable oils simply cannot replicate. The result is a contrast of textures—seared pork and tender oyster mushrooms—bound together by a sauce where sour cream mellows the acidity of the tomatoes and oregano adds a herbal, aromatic lift.

Pork in creamy sauce
Photo: Pravda.ru by Elena Nazarova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pork in creamy sauce

Yields: 6 servings
Prep and cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • Pork fillet — 650 g
  • Oyster mushrooms — 250 g
  • Sour cream — 200 g
  • Pork fat (shpik) — 100 g
  • Medium tomatoes — 2 pcs.
  • Small onions — 2 pcs.
  • Vegetable oil — 1 tbsp
  • Dried oregano — a pinch
  • Salt and black pepper — to taste

Cooking Process

1. Mise en Place

Peel the onions. Rinse the tomatoes and mushrooms. Dice the onions, pork fat, tomatoes, and mushrooms into small, uniform pieces. Slice the pork fillet into thin strips.

2. Searing the Meat

Heat the vegetable oil in a deep skillet or sauté pan. Add the pork fat and fry for 3 minutes until the fat renders. Add the pork strips and sear for 5 minutes per side until a golden-brown crust forms. Remove the meat to a separate bowl and discard the rendered fat pieces from the pan, leaving the flavored oil behind.

3. Building the Sauce and Braising

In the same pan, sauté the onions for 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, mushrooms, and oregano, cooking for another 6 minutes. This allows the mushrooms to release their moisture and the tomatoes to break down. Stir in the sour cream, then return the seared pork to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with a lid and simmer for 7 minutes to let the flavors meld.

Customizing the Dish

  • For a richer earthiness: Swap oyster mushrooms for porcini or chanterelles.
  • For a silkier texture: Replace sour cream with heavy cream; this will result in a milder, more velvety sauce.
  • For a lighter protein: Use chicken thigh fillets. Since chicken lacks the inherent richness of pork, replace the pork fat (shpik) with a pinch of smoked paprika to maintain that characteristic smoky undertone.

Serving Suggestions

Garnish the dish with fresh herbs to cut through the richness of the cream. To soak up the sauce, serve alongside creamy mashed potatoes, steamed white rice, or with a side of crusty fresh bread.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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