Pork and Oyster Mushrooms in Creamy Tomato Sauce

The secret to this dish lies in the starting point: rendering pork fat (shpik) before adding the meat. This creates a deep, slightly smoky foundation that vegetable oils simply cannot replicate. The result is a contrast of textures—seared pork and tender oyster mushrooms—bound together by a sauce where sour cream mellows the acidity of the tomatoes and oregano adds a herbal, aromatic lift.
Yields: 6 servings
Prep and cook time: 30 minutes
Peel the onions. Rinse the tomatoes and mushrooms. Dice the onions, pork fat, tomatoes, and mushrooms into small, uniform pieces. Slice the pork fillet into thin strips.
Heat the vegetable oil in a deep skillet or sauté pan. Add the pork fat and fry for 3 minutes until the fat renders. Add the pork strips and sear for 5 minutes per side until a golden-brown crust forms. Remove the meat to a separate bowl and discard the rendered fat pieces from the pan, leaving the flavored oil behind.
In the same pan, sauté the onions for 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, mushrooms, and oregano, cooking for another 6 minutes. This allows the mushrooms to release their moisture and the tomatoes to break down. Stir in the sour cream, then return the seared pork to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with a lid and simmer for 7 minutes to let the flavors meld.
Garnish the dish with fresh herbs to cut through the richness of the cream. To soak up the sauce, serve alongside creamy mashed potatoes, steamed white rice, or with a side of crusty fresh bread.
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