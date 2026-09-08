Quick air fryer curd cheese toasts for a savory breakfast

This dish bridges the gap between a hearty hot sandwich and a delicate curd bake. The appeal lies in the structural contrast: a dry, crisp outer crust protecting a molten, savory cream center infused with cheese and fresh herbs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain Hot sandwiches

The air fryer is essential here. High-velocity convection ensures heat surrounds the toast from all angles, setting the filling into a cohesive layer before the moisture from the curd and eggs can soften the bread.

Ingredients

Wheat bread: 6 slices

Soft curd cheese (brick form, any fat content): 180 g

Eggs: 2 pcs.

Hard cheese (grated): 100 g

Green onions (chopped): 2 tbsp.

Dill and parsley mix (chopped): 3 tbsp.

Preparation Steps

Mixing the Filling: Combine the curd cheese and eggs using a fork. Mash thoroughly until the mixture is smooth; eliminating lumps at this stage is critical to achieving a creamy rather than grainy consistency. Stir in the grated cheese, green onions, and herbs until fully incorporated. Assembly: Spread the curd-cheese mass evenly across each slice of bread. Apply the filling edge-to-edge to ensure the toast remains juicy, but avoid overfilling to prevent the mixture from dripping onto the air fryer grate. Baking: Place the toasts on the air fryer rack. Set the temperature to 170°C (338°F). Bake for 12 minutes.

Signs of Readiness: Monitor the color. The toasts are done when the cheese on top has browned into a light golden crust and the edges of the bread are visibly crisp.

Technical Notes

Elena Viktorovna Nazarova, a home cook with professional culinary training, notes that the air fryer provides a predictable result due to uniform heat distribution. For the best balance of texture, use fresh wheat bread of medium density to prevent the toasts from drying out.

Critical Warning: Do not overcook. Because of the intense airflow in an air fryer, the window between "crispy" and "over-dried" is very narrow. Remove the toasts the moment the cheese is browned.

Serving: Serve immediately while the cheese center is still molten. These pair well with strong coffee or fresh vegetables.