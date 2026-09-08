Shakarob: The Uzbek 'Sweet Water' Salad for Winter

In Uzbek cuisine, Shakarob literally translates to "sweet water." It is a vibrant, crisp vegetable salad designed specifically to cut through the richness of fatty meats, plov, and shashlik. While usually served fresh, this preserved version allows you to keep that bright, acidic contrast on your shelf for the winter months.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Salad with vegetables

The secret to a successful Shakarob is the balance between texture and juice. Unlike many canned salads that become soft, this method relies on the natural moisture of the vegetables to create a concentrated brine, ensuring the pieces remain distinct and crunchy.

Ingredients

Ripe, firm tomatoes — 1000 g

Cucumbers (2 medium) — 300 g

Bell pepper (1 large) — 300 g

Onion (1 large) — 300 g

Garlic — 4 cloves

Vinegar (9%) — 1 tbsp

Vegetable oil — 3 tbsp

Sugar — 1 tbsp

Salt — 1 tbsp

Fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley, dill, mint, basil) — 1 bunch

The Process

1. Preparation

Start by selecting firm produce; overripe tomatoes or soft cucumbers will collapse during sterilization. Slice the tomatoes into wedges, the bell pepper into strips, the onion into rings or half-rings, and the cucumbers into rounds.

2. Combining the Base

Place all the sliced vegetables into a large bowl. Finely chop the fresh herbs and thinly slice the garlic, adding both to the mix. Stir in the salt, sugar, and vegetable oil.

3. Natural Brining

This is the most critical phase. Gently mix the ingredients—avoid crushing the vegetables—and let the mixture sit for one hour. During this time, the salt and sugar draw the water out of the vegetables through osmosis, creating a natural, aromatic marinade. Stir the mixture twice during this hour to ensure an even distribution of flavors.

4. Jarring

Carefully transfer the vegetables into clean jars. Do not pack them too tightly; leave some space for the liquid to circulate. Pour the collected vegetable juice into each jar, filling them to the brim. The amount of juice will vary depending on the ripeness of your tomatoes.

5. Sterilization

Place a cotton cloth at the bottom of a large pot to prevent the jars from rattling and breaking. Arrange the jars in the pot and place the lids on top without tightening them. Fill the pot with water up to the "shoulders" of the jars. Once the water reaches a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for:

20 minutes for 0.5 L jars

30 minutes for 1 L jars

6. Sealing and Cooling

Remove the jars from the water. Immediately add ½ teaspoon of vinegar to each jar and tightly screw on the lids. Flip the jars upside down, wrap them in a thick blanket, and let them cool slowly for approximately 24 hours. Once cooled, store them in a cool, dark place.

Serving Suggestion

Shakarob is best served chilled. The acidity of the preserved juice acts as a palate cleanser, making it the ideal companion for heavy, grilled meats or traditional Central Asian rice dishes. From the ingredients above, you will yield four 0.5 L jars.